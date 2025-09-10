PKL: Hooda leads Titans to third straight victory

IMAGE: Bharat Hooda led the charge with 13 points, while Chetan Sahu (6 points) and skipper Vijay Malik (5 points). Photograph: PKL/X

Bharat Hooda powered Telegu Titans to a 45-37 win over U Mumba in the Pro Kabddi League in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Hooda led the charge with 13 points, while Chetan Sahu (6 points) and skipper Vijay Malik (5 points) played strong supporting roles, helping the Titans notch their third victory on the trot.

A strong start from the home team set the tone for the match, with Bharat ruling the roost. He opened with a multi-point raid, followed by Chetan's tackle on Anil in a Do-or-Die raid. Another multi-point effort from Bharat -- this time in a Do-or-Die raid -- inflicted an ALL OUT on U Mumba in the sixth minute.

Skipper Vijay joined the party immediately after the ALL OUT with a successful raid on Rinku, as the season 2 champions struggled to find their footing.

The rampage continued in the second phase, with another ALL OUT inflicted on U Mumba in the 14th minute. Hooda kept piling on the damage, producing a Super Raid that also brought up his Super 10. His single-handed brilliance left U Mumba reeling, as the scoreboard read 27-11 at half-time, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the second half.

U Mumba began well in the second half with a Super Tackle, led by Sunil Kumar, who brought down Bharat with an impressive move. But unforced errors soon crept in, pushing them towards a third ALL OUT. That moment arrived when skipper Vijay earned a touch point on Satish.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, it was all about damage control for U Mumba. Substitute Sandeep made an impact, scoring six raid points for his side. But the Titans weren't done yet -- Shankar Gadai and Ajit Pawar combined to pin down Sandeep for a Super Tackle, further stretching the home team's lead.