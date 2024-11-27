PKL: Haryana Steelers extend winning streak

IMAGE: Shivam Patare and Vinay were leading the charge in the attack for the Haryana Steelers, who continued to build on their lead. Photograph: PKL/X

Haryana Steelers stormed past defending champions Puner Paltan 38-28 in Pro Kabaddi League in Noida on Wednesday.

Haryana Steelers were out of the blocks very quickly, with the defenders and the attackers working in tandem, racing away to a 5-0 lead. Jaideep landed an ALL OUT, giving his team an 8-point lead and the momentum.

In the final ten minutes of the first half, Steelers continued to keep Puneri Paltan at bay. Patare ended the first half with 8 points to his name as Steelers led 22-14.

The second half started off in similar fashion, with Steelers dominating the contest. Vinay and Patare were helping extend the lead, even as Puneri Paltan continued to fight on with Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde.

Mohammadreza Shadloui was also picking up crucial points for the Haryana Steelers, who led by 9 points at the half-hour mark.

In the final phase of play, Patare notched up his Super 10 and moments later Mohite did so too.

In the final five minutes, the game picked up pace as Puneri Paltan raiders Mohite and Shinde tried to make one final push, but Jaideep and co held strong in defence for Steelers.

Eventually, Steelers walked off the mat with a 10-point win.