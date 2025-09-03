PKL: Haryana Steelers clinch thriller vs U Mumba

IMAGE: Defending champions Haryana Steelers opened their account in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 with a win over U Mumba. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Haryana Steelers outmuscled U Mumba in a thrilling encounter to clinch their first win of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Ajit Chouhan's Super 10 and Naveen Kumar's game-changing Super Raid headlined a clash that swung wildly before Shivam Patare's stunning strike in the tie-breaker sealed it for the Steelers.

U Mumba got off to a flying start against the defending champions, with Chouhan opening the account through a successful raid. A couple of strong tackles followed, and U Mumba quickly raced to a 5-0 lead.

The pressure mounted on the Steelers, and within just over six minutes, they were handed an 'All Out' leaving them trailing 2-12. This was the fastest All-Out by any team in the ongoing edition.

Chouhan continued to shine, adding valuable raid points and keeping Haryana under pressure.

However, the defending champions began to make a comeback. By the 10th minute, they reduced the deficit to 8-14. Soon after, Shivam tackled Ajit to remove U Mumba's key raider, and the Steelers capitalised by enforcing an 'All Out' of their own, narrowing the margin to 12-16.

The momentum shifted further in the closing stages of the half.

A brilliant raid by Vinay brought the Steelers closer, and a superb tackle on Ajit in the final three minutes made it 19-20. Vinay then levelled the scores at 20-20 with a successful raid. But U Mumba responded immediately, holding their nerves.

They reduced the deficit to just three points, as U Mumba went into the break with a slender 23-20 lead.

U Mumba quickly regained control, extending their lead to 24-21 within the first two minutes.

A calm finish from Sandeep in a Do-or-Die raid pushed the advantage further to 26-21. But just when it looked like U Mumba would pull away, Naveen Kumar stepped up in the 15th minute with two crucial raid points, cutting the deficit to 23-26.

Chouhan soon completed his Super 10, helping U Mumba push ahead once again at 31-25 early in the final quarter.

But the Steelers weren't done. Naveen continued to lead their charge, reducing the gap to 27-31 in the 7th minute of the half.

Then came the game-changing moment; in the final three minutes, Naveen Kumar produced a stunning raid, inflicting an 'ALL OUT' to put Haryana Steelers ahead for the first time in the match.

With the scores tied at 34-34 after U Mumba managed a bonus point, the drama only intensified. Patare gave the Steelers the lead again with a successful raid, but Chouhan quickly struck back to level things up.

Naveen then faltered in a crucial raid, handing the advantage back to U Mumba. In the dying seconds, Chouhan went in for a Do-or-Die raid but was caught, allowing Haryana Steelers to snatch a point and force a 36-36 tie, sending the contest into a tie-breaker.

This was U Mumba's second tie-breaker of the season, but it was Haryana Steelers who struck first. The tie-breaker was a rollercoaster, with both teams trading blows in quick succession.

U Mumba struck first through Sunil Kumar and Sandeep while Chouhan added to his tally with yet another raid.

The Steelers, however, responded in style. Jaya Soorya and Vinay chipped in with crucial points before Patare produced the moment of the contest; a stunning Super Raid that wiped out Rohit Raghav, Sandeep and Rinku in one go.

That decisive strike swung the momentum firmly in Haryana's favour, and despite Mumba's attempts to claw back, the Steelers held their nerve to edge ahead in the final exchanges and clinch a thrilling tie-breaker victory.