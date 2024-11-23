PKL: Gujarat Giants edge past Telugu Titans

IMAGE: Gujarat Giants' lte surge sealed the thrilling victory. Photograph: PKL/X

Gujarat Giants registered their third victory of the season with a 31-28 win against Telugu Titans in a nail-biting contest at the Pro Kabaddi League in Noida on Saturday.

Parteek Dahiya registered his second Super 10 in as many games to overcome Vijay Malik's 15-point performance, as the two teams played out a close contest.

The raiders for both the sides started the game on the front foot, getting on the scoreboard without much fuss.

However, the two defensive units kept things in the balance in the opening exchanges.

Dahiya got the first do-or-die raid six minutes into the game and followed it up with another, helping Gujarat Giants stay ahead in the first quarter of the game.

Guman Singh executed a remarkable two-point raid moments later to further bolster Gujarat Giants' momentum.

They had a three-point lead as Guman Singh and Dahiya continued to show their raiding prowess, before Malik single-handedly kept Telugu Titans in the game.

As the lone man on the mat, he scored two raid points to give his team two revivals and completed his Super 10 in the first half itself. That helped Telugu Titans level the score, and they carried on that momentum to move into the lead as Ashish Narwal executed a super raid, closing out the half with a score at 17-15.

Gujarat Giants regained their lead with Dahiya finding his groove with a two-point raid, finally helping his side register an all out on the opposition.

Malik carried on his inspirational run, getting a successful do-or-die raid, helping Telugu Titans close the gap to two points with less than 10 minutes to go in the game.

With the game going to the wire, Gujarat Giants tried to slow down the tempo of the game.

Dahiya completed his Super 10, ensuring that his side cling onto their narrow one-point lead with less than five minutes to go.

Telugu Titans kept their foot on the pedal with a tackle from Ajit Pawar on a do-or-die raid for Gujarat Giants. They eventually managed to level things up at 26 points each, with less than two minutes to go, setting up a grand finish to the game.

With the clock running down, Gujarat Giants couldn't have picked up a better time to inflict a super tackle on Malik, getting themselves a two-point lead and seal the contest eventually.