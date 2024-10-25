PKL: Devank stars as Pirates stun Thalaivas in thriller

IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League

Patna Pirates rode the individual brilliance of Devank (25 points) as they came from behind to defeat Tamil Thalaivas 42-40 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League clash in Hyderabad on Friday.



Tamil Thalaivas were out of the blocks at good pace with Narender Kandola picking up a flurry of points to start with.



Narender Kandola, Sachin and Nitesh Kumar leading the charge, while Devank was soldiering on for the Patna Pirates.

Midway through the first have, the Tamil Thalaivas had a solid 9-point lead.

In the final minutes of the first half, Devank landed a Super Raid on Tamil Thalaivas, and completed his Super 10.

Similarly, Kandola registered his Super 10 before the end of the first half, as the Thalaivas went into the break with the score a 23-18 lead.

After the break, Devank continued to chip away at the lead, and landed another Super Raid which brought the deficit down to 2 points.

Devankput his team in the lead with five minutes to go. By now, the dangerous Devank had scored 25 points, and was intent on getting the job done for his side.

Eventually, it was Devank who single-handedly turned the contest on its head, and handed Patna Pirates a morale boosting win.