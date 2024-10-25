News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » PKL: Devank stars as Pirates stun Thalaivas in thriller

PKL: Devank stars as Pirates stun Thalaivas in thriller

Source: PTI
October 25, 2024 22:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Patna Pirates

IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League

Patna Pirates rode the individual brilliance of Devank (25 points) as they came from behind to defeat Tamil Thalaivas 42-40 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League clash in Hyderabad on Friday.

Tamil Thalaivas were out of the blocks at good pace with Narender Kandola picking up a flurry of points to start with.

Narender Kandola, Sachin and Nitesh Kumar leading the charge, while Devank was soldiering on for the Patna Pirates.

 

Midway through the first have, the Tamil Thalaivas had a solid 9-point lead.

In the final minutes of the first half, Devank landed a Super Raid on Tamil Thalaivas, and completed his Super 10.

Similarly, Kandola registered his Super 10 before the end of the first half, as the Thalaivas went into the break with the score a 23-18 lead.

After the break, Devank continued to chip away at the lead, and landed another Super Raid which brought the deficit down to 2 points.

Devankput his team in the lead with five minutes to go. By now, the dangerous Devank had scored 25 points, and was intent on getting the job done for his side.

Eventually, it was Devank who single-handedly turned the contest on its head, and handed Patna Pirates a morale boosting win.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Markram backs South Africa to qualify for WTC final
Markram backs South Africa to qualify for WTC final
Jemimah's father refutes claims amidst controversy
Jemimah's father refutes claims amidst controversy
Morkel urges 'world-class players to step up'
Morkel urges 'world-class players to step up'
Rana gets Test call-up; Kuldeep, Axar out of Aus Tour
Rana gets Test call-up; Kuldeep, Axar out of Aus Tour
Kenin upsets Kasatkina in Tokyo, advances to semis
Kenin upsets Kasatkina in Tokyo, advances to semis
People with BJP links tried to attack Kejriwal: AAP
People with BJP links tried to attack Kejriwal: AAP
Tamil anthem row again, now at Udhayanidhi's event
Tamil anthem row again, now at Udhayanidhi's event

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

PSG vs Mbappe: The mega wage dispute rocking football

PSG vs Mbappe: The mega wage dispute rocking football

Gavaskar Changes Tune On Wash

Gavaskar Changes Tune On Wash

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances