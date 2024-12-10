News
PKL: Deshwal stars as Pink Panthers decimate Giants

PKL: Deshwal stars as Pink Panthers decimate Giants

Source: PTI
December 10, 2024 22:27 IST
IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi / X

Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a crucial win in the race for the playoffs defeating Gujarat Giants 42-29 with skipper Arjun Deshwal doing the bulk of the scoring in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Pune on Tuesday.

Raid machine Deshwal scored 13 points, while Neeraj Narwal's eight points and Ankush Rathee's 'High 5' too played an important role in the victory.

 

A fast-paced start saw Jaipur Pink Panthers race to an early lead. In the early exchanges, Neeraj Narwal got Mohammad Nabibakhsh, and then Neeraj Kumar of Gujarat Giants wasted a 'Super Tackle' opportunity against Deshwal.

This led to the first 'All Out' inflicted on the Gujarat Giants, after Rohit failed to tackle Narwal.

This set the tone for the game as the Jaipur Pink Panthers dominated their opponents.

Ankush Rathee joined the party with a bold move on Rakesh, and even though the Gujarat Giants did a few successful raids, the Panthers inflicted a second 'All Out' towards the end of the first half as the score read 27-16 in favour of the two-time PKL champions.

The script of the match remained the same in the second half as well.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Crowds Absent Despite South Africa's Test success
How SA jumped to top despite playing just 12 Tests
Why Kohli Is On The Back Foot
Denied Sambhal visit, Rahul meets victims' kin in Delhi
Techie commits suicide, blames wife in 24-page note
Crowds absent despite South Africa's Test success
Equity MFs inflow drops 14% in Nov

India In Australia 2024-2025

FIFA set to announce hosts for 2030, 2034 World Cups
Former T10 assistant coach Dhillon banned for 'fixing'

