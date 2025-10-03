PKL: Dabang Delhi thump UP Yoddhas, reclaim top spot

IMAGE: Dabang Delhi KC now have 18 points from 10 outings. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Dabang Delhi KC returned to the top of the Pro-Kabaddi League table with a dominant 43-26 win against UP Yoddhas, in Chennai, on Friday.

Ashu Malik led the way with a Super 10, while Fazel Atrachali scored four tackle points, leading a comprehensive display for their side.

Gagan Gowda set the tone for the game with a multi-point raid to give his side an early two-point opening before Malik levelled things up for his side.

With the two sides going toe-to-toe, Surjeet Singh registered the first tackle of the match on Bhavani Rajput.

However, UP Yoddhas opened up an 8-6 lead courtesy Shivam Chaudhary and Gagan Gowda, after the opening 10 minutes.

Atrachali began the second quarter with a tackle on Bhavani Rajput, and Malik did what he does best, managing the first Super Raid of the game to give his side the lead.

He followed that up with another multi-point raid, cleaning up the Yoddhas and inflicting an All Out to give his side a 14-9 lead.

Malik continued to lead the charge for Dabang Delhi with nine points in the first half, while Gagan Gowda was doing the same for Yoddhas with eight points to his name.

In an enthralling first half that saw the pendulum swing one way and then the other, Joginder Narwal's side held a four-point lead with the score at 17-13.

Malik began the second half with a raid that helped him complete his eighth Super 10 of the season, extending Dabang Delhi's lead.

With Ajinkya Pawar also chipping in, they ensured some daylight between themselves and their opponents.

Atrachali further extended that lead to eight points, helping his team inflict a second All Out.

Despite Gagan Gowda completing his Super 10, UP Yoddhas were struggling to close the gap.

Surjeet Singh and Ajinkya Pawar also contributed to Delhi's cause, keeping them in the driver's seat as they established a steady nine-point lead with 10 minutes to go in the game.

Atrachali narrowly missed out on his High Five with four tackle points on the night, as his side wrapped up a supreme performance with a 16-point victory.