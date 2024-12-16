PKL: Dabang Delhi qualify for playoffs with emphatic win

IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League game featuring Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriorz . Photograph: Pro Kabaddi / X

Dabang Delhi KC sealed their place in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 playoffs with an emphatic 47-25 victory over Bengal Warriorz in Pune on Monday.

Star raider Ashu Malik delivered a stunning performance, scoring 17 points, as Delhi extended their unbeaten streak to 13 matches -- the joint-longest in PKL history.

Dabang Delhi KC also became the first team to reach the playoffs in six consecutive seasons while also equaling the record for the longest unbeaten streak in a single PKL season, having gone 13 matches without a loss.

The Bengal Warriorz, led by Sultan Fazel Atrachali, performed well in tackling the star raiders of Dabang Delhi K.C.

However, this did not deter Ashu Malik, who was at his usual best once again.

He capitalised on a mistake from Nitesh Kumar to begin his scoring, and then earned a Bonus and a touch point on two separate occasions to give his team the early advantage.

Siddhesh Tatkare sent the raider out with a decisive dash.

Naveen Kumar also entered the scoreboard with a successful raid on Mayur Kadam, but Fazel demonstrated his experience with a dash that got him back into the match.

In a Do-Or-Die raid, Ashu Malik showcased why he was the best raider on the court with a Super Raid that eliminated all but one of the Bengal Warriorz's players.

Mayur Kadam, Pranay Rane, Nitesh Kumar, and Fazel Atrachali found themselves off the mat.

Aditya Shinde was tackled by Yogesh in the very next move, inflicting the first all-out of the match on the Bengal Warriorz.

This marked the beginning of a comprehensive defeat as Ashu Malik went on to complete his Super 10 within just 16 minutes of the clash.

As the first half drew to a close, Dabang Delhi K.C. ran through the Bengal Warriorz, with the score reading 26-9 at the end of the first half.