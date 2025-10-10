PKL: Dabang Delhi do the double over Gujarat Giants

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
October 10, 2025 23:10 IST

PKL

IMAGE: Dabang Delhi extended their lead at the top of the Pro Kabaddi League points table to four points with a win over Gujarat Giants on Friday. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Dabang Delhi KC completed the double over Gujarat Giants with a hard-fought 39-33 victory in the Pro Kabaddi League, in Chennai, on Friday.

In the absence of Ashu Malik, Akshit Dhull was the star of the show for his side, coming off the bench to register a Super 10.

Himanshu Singh registered a Super 10 for Gujarat Giants, with Mohammadreza Shadloui and Himanshu Jaglan also securing high fives, but it wasn't enough for their team to get over the line.

It was a high-octane start for both teams with Rakesh and Neeraj Narwal opening the scoring for their respective sides. Surjeet Singh and Mohammadreza Shadloui also registered tackles, setting the tempo for a competitive clash.

Gujarat Giants upped the ante courtesy Rohit Nandal and Lucky Sharma, before Ajinkya Pawar responded with a super raid to keep the two sides level at 9-9 after the first quarter.

With the Giants down to two players on the mat, Neeraj Narwal registered the first all out of the game, giving his side a four-point lead.

After a tightly contested opening 10 minutes, the table-toppers began to stamp their authority on the game. They opened a nine-point gap before the Giants struck back with a super tackle by Visvanth.

However, contributions from Neeraj Narwal, Ajinkya Pawar and Surjeet Singh ensured that Dabang Delhi stayed in the driver's seat as they scored 12 points in the next 10 minutes, compared to Gujarat's five points.

 

For the Giants, Himanshu Singh chipped in with four raid points towards the end of the first half, which was dominated by their opponents, with the score at 21-14.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
