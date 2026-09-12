Zverev demolishes Khachanov to reach second US Open final

Alexander Zverev powered into the US Open final after a commanding victory over Karen Khachanov, marking his second appearance in the Flushing Meadows Championship match.

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev acknowledges the applause from fans after defeating Russia's Karen Khachanov in the US Open semi-final at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points

Alexander Zverev defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) in the US Open semi-finals.

Zverev secured his spot in his sixth major final, and second at the US Open.

The German world No. 2 has not dropped a set since the second round of the tournament.

This win places Zverev level with Jannik Sinner in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin.

Zverev joins an elite group of players to reach a major final on three different surfaces in a single season.

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov share a light moment after the match. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Alexander Zverev booked his place in the US Open men's singles final on Friday, beating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) to move a step closer to a second Grand Slam title.

The French Open champion had been pushed to five sets in each of his opening two rounds but has now won four straight matches without dropping a set, as he reached his third consecutive major final.

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev is in his sixth major final, and second at the US Open following his heartbreak in the 2020. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The victory also sends him to his second title decider at Flushing Meadows, after finishing runner-up in 2020 to Dominic Thiem.

"After the second round at 3am, me and my team were in the dressing room actually laughing at how bad I was playing. That sense of humour helped me," the 29-year-old Zverev said on court.

"I have improved a little bit, otherwise I wouldn’t be in the US Open final."

Khachanov Halts Zverev's Run

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev speaks with the chair umpire during the semi-final. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Zverev struck first to take the opening set before carrying that momentum into the second with an early break.

Khachanov, however, found his range and broke back, ending Zverev's run of 37 consecutive service games without being broken. The unseeded Russian then threatened to swing the match in a gripping tiebreak.

The German held his nerve to close it out after a 14-minute breaker, aided by Khachanov's errors at the crucial moments.

The third set followed a similar pattern, with Khachanov taking a brief lead in the tie-break before Zverev again fought back to seal his seventh win in 10 meetings against the Russian.

Zverev's 24-2 record

IMAGE: Karen Khachanov was playing in his third Grand Slam semi-final, hoping to make his first major final appearance. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Zverev, who now boasts a 24-2 record in Grand Slam matches this season, will face the winner of the all-American semi-final between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton in Sunday's title match.

"I can't wait for Sunday. It's going to be incredibly special, Francis and Ben are crowd favourites here in New York," Zverev said.

"Tonight is going to be an epic semi-final, I’m looking forward to watching it. Hopefully I can (stop) the American dream coming true."