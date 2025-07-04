Women's Euros PIX: Spain thrash grieving Portugal; Italy edge Belgium

IMAGE: Esther Gonzalez scores Spain's fourth goal past Portugal's Ines Pereira during the Women's Euro 2025 Group B match against Portugal at Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland, on Thursday. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Striker Esther Gonzalez scored twice in the first half as Spain powered to a 5-0 win over Portugal at the Women's Euros that was overshadowed by the deaths of Portugal international Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in a car accident earlier on Thursday.

On an emotional night that began with a minute’s silence for the brothers, Portugal went behind almost immediately, Olga Carmona putting the ball over the top for Gonzalez to run on to and score in the second minute.

Mariona Caldentey did superbly to pull the ball across the box for Vicky Lopez to score the second goal five minutes later.

IMAGE: Esther Gonzalez celebrates scoring Spain's fourth goal. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

The Portuguese managed to steady the ship but they were rocked again four minutes before the break when Alexia Putellas took down another great pass from Caldentey on her chest before calmly cutting inside and firing home.

There was more misery to come for Portugal before halftime as Gonzalez netted her second goal two minutes later, scoring from close range after Claudia Pina’s cross came back off the far post.

The World champions were delighted to be able to bring in Aitana Bonmati from the bench following her recent brush with viral meningitis, and the playmaker wasted no time getting into the thick of things, setting up a chance for Cristina Martin-Prieto.

IMAGE: Alexia Putellas fires home Spain's third goal. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Portugal showed more composure in the second half but they were no match for Spain's power, precision and technique and, though they held Spain at bay for most of the second half, Martin-Prieto scored with a superb late header to complete the rout.

Silva and her teammates remained on the pitch after the final whistle, posing in front of their fans with a huge black banner in memory of Jota.

Spain's victory was their biggest in a European Championship, surpassing their 4-1 win over Finland in 2022, and was the ideal start for what the tournament favourites hope will be their first Women's Euro title.

With Italy having defeated Belgium 1-0 earlier in the evening, Spain top the group with the Italians second. Spain take on the Belgians in their next game, while Portugal face Italy.

Caruso steers Italy past Belgium

IMAGE: Arianna Caruso scores for Italy in the Group B match against Belgium at Stade de Tourbillon, Sion, Switzerland. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Italy won their first match in the Women's European Championship since 2017 as Arianna Caruso struck in the 44th minute to give them a 1-0 win over Belgium in their Group B opener.

Lucia Di Guglielmo's quick pass from the right found Caruso unguarded just outside the box and the Bayern Munich midfielder calmly curled a right-footed shot away from keeper Lisa Lichtfus to find the net by the near post.

Player of the match Caruso probed the Belgian defence with multiple attempts in the first 20 minutes, after the match began with a minute's silence following the death of Portuguese national men's team striker Diogo Jota in a car accident.

IMAGE: Arianna Caruso celebrates scoring the only goal of the match. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Belgium had more of the ball in the first half and made 10 attempts, two more than Italy, but failed to take the lead when Mariam Toloba shot wide in the 26th minute and Tessa Wullaert missed the target from close range four minutes before Caruso's goal.

Lichtfus's quick reflexes saved Cristiana Girelli's close range back-flick in the 64th minute to keep Belgium in the game, but the 2022 quarter-finalists were unable to find an equaliser as Italy comfortably held on to ensure victory.

Italy will continue their campaign against Portugal on Monday, while Belgium play world champions Spain.