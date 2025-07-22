PIX: Venus Williams makes winning return!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
July 22, 2025 11:19 IST

Venus Williams

IMAGE: Venus Williams and partner Hailey Baptiste celebrate after winning a point during their doubles match against Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue at the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Washington. Photographs: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Venus Williams enjoyed a winning return to tennis after more than a year away from the game as the 45-year-old American teamed up with compatriot Hailey Baptiste to win their round of 16 women's doubles tie at the Washington Open on Monday.

The seven-times Grand Slam singles champion had not played a competitive match in 16 months, with her last appearance on the WTA Tour coming at the Miami Open in March last year.

Venus Williams

Williams and Baptiste beat Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals in Washington, and the former world number one said if felt "inspiring" to be back on court.

 

"It wasn't easy for us but we brought it together quickly as a team. I love this game and still hitting it big," Williams told Sky Sports.



Williams enjoyed playing with 23-year-old Baptiste so much she joked that she should have teamed up with her years ago instead of playing with her younger sister Serena, who she won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with.

Venus Williams

"I could see that we were going to be a good team. We just should have started playing earlier, years ago, right?" she said. "I think Serena was just in the way." 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
WUG Controversy: 6 Indian shuttlers 'demand justice'
FIDE Chess World Cup In India!
Sreejesh's Fanboy Photo with Ajith and Ashwin Goes Viral
Ajith Kumar crashes in Italy
Fauja Singh laid to rest in Jalandhar
