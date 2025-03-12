HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Barcelona dispatch Benfica to reach Champions League quarters

PIX: Barcelona dispatch Benfica to reach Champions League quarters

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 12, 2025 03:02 IST

x

A summary of Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16, Second Leg, matches.

Spain teenager Lamine Yamal was virtually unplayable running up and down the right channel, creating most of Barcelona's scoring chances, during the Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg against Benfica at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Spain teenager Lamine Yamal was virtually unplayable running up and down the right channel, creating most of Barcelona's scoring chances, during the Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg against Benfica at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, on Tuesday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Raphinha scored twice and Lamine Yamal netted with a stunning strike in a rampant first half as Barcelona dismantled Benfica 3-1 in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday, advancing to the quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Barca will meet the winner of the tie between Lille and Borussia Dortmund, who play on Wednesday after the first leg in Germany ended in a 1-1 draw.

 

It was an inspired evening for teenager Yamal, who was virtually unplayable running up and down the right channel, creating most of Barca's scoring chances.

The 17-year-old Spain winger worked his magic with a spectacular solo run to gift Raphinha the opener in the 11th minute, leaving two opponents on the ground before crossing for the Brazil forward to poke the ball into the net with a close-range volley.

Benfica hit back through a Nicolas Otamendi header from a corner two minutes later, but Barca kept piling on the pressure with Yamal proving a nightmare for Benfica left back Samuel Dahl, who was powerless to stop the Spanish teenager.

Raphinha scores Barcelona's third goal.

IMAGE: Raphinha scores Barcelona's third goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Yamal teed up chances for Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo and missed with a low strike from the edge of the box, before he finally put the home side back in front in the 28th minute.

He cut inside and beat a disorientated Dahl before unleashing a swerving left-footed shot into keeper Anatoliy Trubin's top-right corner.

At 17 years and 241 days, Yamal became the youngest player to both score and assist in the same Champions League game, surpassing Breel Embolo's previous record with Basel against Ludogorets in 2014 by 22 days.

Raphinha extended Barca's lead from a quick counter-attack in the 42nd minute to go top of the Champions League scoring chart this season with 11 goals.

The 28-year-old forward became the highest scoring Brazilian in a single Champions League season, surpassing Jardel, Rivaldo, Kaka, Neymar and Firmino who held the record with 10 goals.

Barca managed the game after the break against a Benfica side that lacked both the will and firepower to pose a real threat to the Catalan giants in a second half that looked like a glorified training session.

Barca are on a 17-game unbeaten run across all competitions and are in contention for three major titles. They lead LaLiga and have reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals, where they drew 4-4 with Atletico Madrid in the first leg before the return on April 2.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Champions Return Home!
The Champions Return Home!
All England C'ships: Lakshya advances, Prannoy ousted
All England C'ships: Lakshya advances, Prannoy ousted
Deepti rises to No. 5 in ODI world rankings!
Deepti rises to No. 5 in ODI world rankings!
ISL: Mumbai City FC qualify for playoffs
ISL: Mumbai City FC qualify for playoffs
World Para GP: India sweep men's discus throw F11
World Para GP: India sweep men's discus throw F11

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Recipes With Super Greens

webstory image 2

13 Tallest Temples Of India

webstory image 3

GTA 6: Release Date, Price, New Characters And More

VIDEOS

Massive uproar in Rajya Sabha over Kharge's 'thokenge' remark6:16

Massive uproar in Rajya Sabha over Kharge's 'thokenge'...

Ekta Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport0:39

Ekta Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport

The queen of glamour Nora Fatehi spotted at Jaipur airport1:11

The queen of glamour Nora Fatehi spotted at Jaipur airport

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD