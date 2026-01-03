PIX: Toney brace sinks Ronaldo's Al Nassr; Milan go top

IMAGE: Al Ahli's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring their second goal against Al Nassr at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Ivan Toney scored twice and provided one assist as Al-Ahli handed Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr their first Saudi Pro League defeat of the season with a 3-2 victory on Friday.

Toney put the hosts ahead with a quick-fire double, opening the scoring seven minutes into the game before adding a second 13 minutes later.

However, Al-Nassr fought back to level before halftime, with defender Abdulelah Al-Amri netting twice - first with a powerful long-range strike and then with a header.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Toney turned provider, teeing up Merih Demiral with a clever flick inside the box for the Turkish defender to slot home the winner.

The defeat snapped Al-Nassr's 11-match unbeaten run that included a record start to the league season of 10 consecutive wins that came to an end with a 2-2 draw at Al-Ettifaq last Tuesday.

Al-Nassr top the standings and are two points clear of second-placed Al-Hilal. Al-Ahli are fourth on 25 points.

Leao goal earns Milan top spot after win at Cagliari

IMAGE: AC Milan's Rafael Leao scores their first goal against Cagliari at Unipol Domus, Cagliari, Italy on Friday. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

AC Milan moved top of the Serie A standings with a 1-0 win away to Cagliari on Friday where Rafael Leao's second-half goal earned the visitors all three points despite a far from impressive performance.

Milan, who extended their unbeaten run in Serie A to 16 games, are on 38 points, two ahead of Inter Milan who host Bologna on Sunday, while Cagliari remain 14th in the standings on 18 points.

Cagliari played with plenty of confidence in the opening half, taking the game to Milan but their only real chance was a glancing header from Michel Adopo which was comfortably saved by Mike Maignan.

Milan, meanwhile, struggled to threaten, relying on counter-attacks and failing to provide quality service to their frontmen, with manager Massimiliano Allegri cutting a frustrated figure on the sideline.

The visitors came out on the attack after the break, Ruben Loftus-Cheek heading over before Leao gave Milan the lead five minutes after halftime.

Adrien Rabiot played a low pass across the box and Leao had space and time to control the ball before drilling his shot into the roof of the net. The goal took the wind out of Cagliari's sails and they never looked like salvaging a draw.

Allegri, whose first managerial role in Serie A was with Cagliari, gave Niclas Fullkrug his Milan debut from the bench on the day the German forward's loan signing from West Ham United was made official.