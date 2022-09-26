News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Tiafoe seals first Laver Cup title for Team World

PIX: Tiafoe seals first Laver Cup title for Team World

September 26, 2022 00:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Players of Team World celebrate with the winners trophy during Day 3 of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena in London, on Sunday. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe sealed Team World's first victory over Team Europe in the Laver Cup as he saved four match points on the way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

 

The American, who beat Roger Federer in the Swiss great's last competitive match on Friday, proved a fly in Europe's ointment once again with a scintillating victory.

He was outplayed in the first set but roared back to win 1-6 7-6(11) 10-8 to give Team World an unassailable 13-8 lead.

IMAGE: Team World's Frances Tiafoe celebrates winning his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Team World, who had lost the four previous editions of the team event, began the day trailing 8-4 but Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6(3) having earlier partnered Jack Sock to a 2-6 6-3 10-8 victory against Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini.

Tsitsipas had the chance to take the match to a deciding singles, but Tiafoe was inspired in front of a raucous O2 Arena crowd who loved his showman antics.

After winning the match point he collapsed to the court and was buried under a pile of his team mates and captain John McEnroe who then treated the crowd to some dance moves.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Tiafoe, who reached the U.S. Open semi-final said on court. "John McEnroe dropped a lot of F bombs saying we can't lose again. Felix beat Novak today and we all did it together, it wasn't just me."

IMAGE: Roger Federer of Team Europe. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup

McEnroe was clearly overjoyed to finally end a long wait to taste victory and get one over old rival Bjorn Borg who was captain of a Team Europe side who were big favourites.

"No one beats Team World five times in a row," the American said. "Felix stepped up big time.

"Frances is prime time, we saw that at the U.S. Open.

"This is an incredible team event and I'm loving every second of it."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Part of me leaves with Federer, says emotional Nadal
Part of me leaves with Federer, says emotional Nadal
PICS: Roger Federer's grand finale ends in defeat
PICS: Roger Federer's grand finale ends in defeat
'Roger's retirement leaves void that can't be filled'
'Roger's retirement leaves void that can't be filled'
Late drama as Pakistan level T20 series vs England
Late drama as Pakistan level T20 series vs England
Captain Rohit on where India needs to improve...
Captain Rohit on where India needs to improve...
How India chased victory to claim series win over Aus
How India chased victory to claim series win over Aus
Drama in Cong, Gehlot loyalists threaten to resign
Drama in Cong, Gehlot loyalists threaten to resign

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Fit and still driven, Djokovic wants to keep going

Fit and still driven, Djokovic wants to keep going

Virat Kohli gushes over crying Federer-Nadal viral pic

Virat Kohli gushes over crying Federer-Nadal viral pic

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances