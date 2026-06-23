PIX: Through to Last 32, Norway Celebrate with Viking Row

The jubilant Norwegians edged Senegal 3-2 to reach the last 32 and then celebrated by taking part in a "Viking row" on the pitch.

IMAGE: Norway coach Stale Solbakken, Erling Haaland and teammates perform the traditional Viking rowing celebration for their fans after the match against Senegal at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US on Monday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Norway's players sat on the pitch and performed the "rowing" celebration made iconic by their fans during the World Cup after reaching the knockout stage with a nervy 3-2 win over Senegal.

The stadium was dominated by the red jerseys of Norway, who have been entertaining New Yorkers in recent days with their mass rowing.

Key Points Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland, whose double helped secure the win, brought the squad together to perform the row.

TV pictures showed fans back in Trondheim joining in the celebration.

The stadium was dominated by the red jerseys of Norway, who have been entertaining New Yorkers in recent days with their mass rowing.

Visa restrictions have prevented most Senegalese from entering the US, and there were far fewer of their fans in the stands.

At their first finals since 1998, red-clad Norwegian fans have been doing their Viking row in stadiums, on escalators and even in New York's Times Square, but it has never been more emotional or joyous than after the final whistle on Monday.

IMAGE: Norway's Martin Odegaard and teammates perform the traditional Viking rowing celebration for their fans after the match. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland, whose double helped secure the win, brought the squad together to perform the row in front of the fans but they had to wait for coach Stale Solbakken, who sprinted up the steps in the stand at the final whistle to kiss and hug his wife.

With the squad sitting in rows resembling those of a Viking longboat and Solbakken squeezing into the middle behind Haaland, Odegaard began beating the drum to a joyous climax.

TV pictures showed fans back in Trondheim joining in as the celebration brought Norway supporters around the world together.

"It was incredibly fun," forward Alexander Sorloth said beaming.

"A lot more fun than I would have thought. When you hear the sound, it's magical."

IMAGE: Norway coach Stale Solbakken reacts after performing the traditional Viking rowing celebration. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Asked how far he and the Viking rowing might take him and his team at the World Cup, Sorloth was confident.

"We'll see, but if we reach our top level, it's a tournament and everything can happen, but if we reach our top level, we can go far," he said.

Norway are second in the group with six points, behind France on goal difference, with the two teams meeting in their final Group I game on Friday.