PIX: Ten-man Barcelona ease to victory; Kane leads Bayern fightback

IMAGE: Barcelona's Vitor Roque celebrates scoring their third goal. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Barcelona won 3-1 at Alaves in La Liga on Saturday thanks to goals by Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Victor Roque, who was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

Barcelona opened the scoring thanks to an incisive pass from Gundogan to Lewandowski and the Pole lofted the ball over goalkeeper Antonio Sivera to score his ninth goal of the season.

Gundogan popped up early in the second half with a fine left-foot strike from Pedri's pass to increase Barcelona's lead.

Alaves launched a quick counter-attack two minutes later following a breakaway by Alex Sola who crossed for Samu Omorodion to head home.

IMAGE: Barcelona players react as referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero shows a red card to Vitor Roque. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

"We knew how to compete and we were very solid at the back. The pity is that goal we conceded, because we had the game under control at 2-0 and within minutes they scored. We defended the box badly and that makes me angry, because we worked hard," said Barca coach Xavi Hernandez.

"But overall we played a very good and very mature game," added the coach in his second game after last week's surprise announcement of his departure at the end of the season.

"We have two victories after that decision, I said it was necessary and here is the reaction of the team. We have been very effective, something we had lacked all season. It's an important victory."

IMAGE: Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan scores their second goal. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Barcelona increased their lead thanks to a shot from Roque, who had replaced Gundogan in the 63rd minute.

The Brazilian was sent off nine minutes later, however, after receiving yellow cards for an elbow on Nahuel Tenaglia and a foul on Rafa Marin.

"We are going to appeal the sending off of Vitor Roque. It is clear that it is a mistake, another one against us. Robert (Lewandowski) is our goalscorer and today he played a great game and Vitor too, he gives us goals and I think the sending-off was very unfair," Xavi added.

Barcelona are third in the standings on 50 points, seven behind leaders Real Madrid, who face Atletico Madrid on Sunday, and five adrift of second-placed Girona who play Real Sociedad.

IMAGE: Harry Kane celebrates scoring Bayern Munich’s second goal. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

Bayern clinch comeback win over Gladbach

Champions Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and stay on the heels of leaders Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their league clash next week.

The Bavarians, who scored three times after Gladbach took a first-half lead, moved to 50 points in second place, two behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their summit clash next week.

The result also earned a new record for Bayern's veteran attacking midfielder Thomas Mueller who notched his 500th victory in all competitions for the club, the first Bayern player to reach that mark.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane in action with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

"A very important win and we knew it would be hard," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. "We had huge chances to take the lead but we failed to do it. Then they scored. But we showed a good reaction.

"It was hugely important to win this match. We have 50 points, showed a great reaction to falling behind so it is very positive."

The visitors stunned Bayern by taking a 35th-minute lead against the run of play. Mueller lost possession and Gladbach launched a quick three-pass move before Nico Elvedi beat keeper Manuel Neuer.

The Bavarians, who had missed a slew of chances to Harry Kane and Leroy Sane, levelled on the stroke of halftime through teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic who scored for the second week in a row.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala in action with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Robin Hack. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/Reuters

The hosts' comeback was complete in the 70th minute when Kane headed in from close range after a mistake by the Gladbach keeper.

The England captain, who became the Bundesliga's most expensive signing after joining from Tottenham Hotspur for a record 100 million euros, has now bagged 24 goals in Bayern's 20 league games this season.

Matthijs de Ligt drilled in a header to seal the three points but Bayern defender Alphonso Davies left the pitch injured late in the game and has been ruled out for the near future.

"Alphonso Davies suffered a ligament strain in his left knee during Bayern’s 3-1 Bundesliga win at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach," the club said. "The left back will therefore face a spell on the sidelines."

Bayern are already missing several players, including Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry.