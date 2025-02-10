PIX: Ten-man Barca beat Sevilla; Leaders Napoli held

All the action from La Liga and Serie A matches played on Sunday.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores their first goal against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Ten-man Barcelona earned a hard-fought 4-1 win at struggling Sevilla with goals by Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Eric Garcia on Sunday to edge closer to the top of LaLiga.

The win lifted third-placed Barca to 48 points, one behind Atletico Madrid in second and two off leaders Real Madrid after the capital rivals drew 1-1 on Saturday.

Sevilla, without a win in three league games, are in 13th spot on 28 points.

Lewandowski gave Barcelona the lead from close range in the seventh minute but Ruben Vargas hit straight back to equalise for the home side from a quick counter a minute later.

Lopez came off the bench and put Barca in front again two minutes after the break and Raphinha extended their lead in the 55th minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Wojciech Szczesny goes flying to pull off a fine save. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Five minutes later, the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Lopez was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Djibril Sow, but they held off Sevilla and managed to score their fourth through Eric Garcia's header in the 89th minute.

"Today we had to win to be in the mix for the title race. We're putting pressure on," Barca defender Inigo Martinez told DAZN.

"We are working well. The result is perfect for us. We have a very good feeling right now and we're enjoying the way that we are playing.

"We suffered with one less player but held on well and even scored a goal ... This is the way."

Lewandowski opened the scoring after a short corner routine as Raphinha lifted a cross to the far post where defender Martinez headed the ball back across goal where the Polish striker was waiting to steer it into the net.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Raphinha in action with Sevilla's Saul. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

But straight away Sevilla launched a quick counter-attack with Saul beating the offside trap to receive a through ball in his stride and after a great run up the right channel he crossed to the unmarked Vargas who tapped into the empty net.

Both teams had chances to grab the lead but in the first action of the second half substitute Lopez scored Barca's second with a towering header from a brilliant cross by Pedri.

In the 55th minute Sevilla were left fuming over a push from behind on Djibril Sow inside the box by Jules Kounde and appealed for a penalty. But the referee did not consider the contact enough to be an infringement and let play continue.

That allowed Barca to launch a quick counter attack that ended with Raphinha unleashing an unstoppable low drive into the corner from outside the box to extend the visitors' lead.

Sevilla tried to capitalise on their man advantage but seemed anxious and paid the price when Garcia scored to wrap up a victory that kept Barcelona firmly in the title race.

Frustrated Serie A leaders Napoli held at home by Udinese

IMAGE: Napoli's Scott McTominay and Udinese's Martin Payero vie for possession during their Serie A match at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Napoli missed the chance to move a provisional six points clear atop Serie A after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Udinese on Sunday, their second successive stalemate.

Napoli, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw at AS Roma last week, now have 55 points, four clear of second-placed Inter Milan, who host Fiorentina on Monday. Udinese are 10th on 30.

In an eventful first half, both teams had chances to break the deadlock but Scott McTominay opened the scoring for Napoli in the 37th minute with a pinpoint header from close range following a corner by Matteo Politano.

It was the sixth league goal this season for the Scottish midfielder.

However, Udinese hit back three minutes later as Jurgen Ekkelenkamp equalised with a swerving long-range shot that deceived goalkeeper Alex Meret and flew into the bottom corner.

"I must say that the trajectory was very strange. It's a pity because we gave the ball away... Congratulations to Jurgen because he scored a great goal," Meret told DAZN.

"We don't think about Inter, we think match by match as always. Today was important. We didn't get the three points but the path is good and we have to look for victory against Lazio," the goalkeeper added about next week's fixture.

The visitors dominated the second half and came close to taking the lead when Sandi Lovric's effort from outside the area was saved by Meret.

They went close again when Lorenzo Lucca's right-foot shot from the left of the area was blocked following a pass from Jesper Karlstrom.

Antonio Conte's Napoli side struggled to find their rhythm, although forwards Romelu Lukaku and David Neres went close. They continued to push in the dying minutes but Udinese held out.

"I'm very happy for this point and for the boys. We suffered but to play well against Napoli means that they did their best," Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic said.