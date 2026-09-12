Siniakova-Townsend complete career Grand Slam with US Open crown

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend made history at the US Open, completing their team career Grand Slam in women's doubles with a dominant victory, solidifying Siniakova's unique achievement of winning Grand Slams with two different partners.

IMAGE: The Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend of the United States celebrate with the trophy after winning the US Open women's doubles final against Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend won the US Open women's doubles title.

The victory marks the completion of their team career Grand Slam in doubles.

Siniakova achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first player to complete a career Grand Slam with two different partners.

The top-seeded pair overcame a challenging first set to dominate the final against Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery.

The triumph adds to their previous Grand Slam successes, including Wimbledon 2024 and Australian Open 2025.

IMAGE: Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend won the Wimbledon women's doubles title in 2024, the Australian Open in 2025 and this year's French Open. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend completed a team career Grand Slam with a 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 win over American wildcard duo Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery in the US Open women's doubles final on Friday.

The win gave Siniakova her 12th Grand Slam doubles title and made her the first player to complete the career Grand Slam with two different players having previously done it with fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Dominant Performance Secures Historic Title

IMAGE: Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States pose with the runners-up plate. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

After a sluggish start, Siniakova and Townsend came alive in the second set where the 2025 finalists fell behind 40-30 in the opening game before reeling off 23 of the next 27 points to force a decider.

The 2025 finalists then consolidated an early break with a Siniakova hold at love to move ahead 3-1 before Townsend served up a four-point game of her own for a 4-2 lead that set them on their way.

In the opening frame, the top-seeded pairing reeled off 13 consecutive points en route to reaching 4-4 before Siniakova, serving with the sun in her face and looking to force a tiebreak, double-faulted three times, including on set point.

Siniakova and Townsend won the Wimbledon women's doubles title in 2024, the Australian Open in 2025 and this year's French Open.