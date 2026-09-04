Taylor Fritz Continues Strong US Open Run With Easy Win Over Mattia Bellucci

American tennis star Taylor Fritz showcased his formidable form at the US Open, cruising into the third round with a dominant straight-sets victory over Mattia Bellucci, fueling hopes for a long-awaited Grand Slam title.

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates winning his US Open second round match against Italy's Mattia Bellucci, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Thursday. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Key Points Taylor Fritz secured a dominant victory over Mattia Bellucci at the US Open.

Fritz advanced to the third round without dropping a single set in the tournament so far.

The American ninth seed is a strong contender to end the 23-year wait for a US men's Grand Slam singles champion.

Fritz expressed confidence in his aggressive playing style after the match.

He will face 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the next round.

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz lunges to return a net drop from Mattia Bellucci. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Taylor Fritz delivered another commanding performance to brush aside Mattia Bellucci 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 and reach the third round of the US Open on Thursday, extending his emphatic start to the tournament without dropping a set.

Fritz is among a handful of contenders looking to end a 23-year American wait for a men's Grand Slam singles champion after Andy Roddick's Flushing Meadows triumph, and the ninth seed has strengthened his position after his first two matches.

Fritz's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: World No. 25 Mattia Bellucci was all at sea against Taylor Fritz’s ruthless exhibition. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

"I came out feeling really good. I felt confident with the way I was playing. In the whole match, there wasn't much nerves. I was aggressive and it felt great," said Fritz after his 98-minute demolition job.

"It's fun, playing a match like that on Arthur Ashe Stadium. I don't know if there's many more things better than that, it's a great feeling."

The 2024 runner-up barely gave his unseeded Italian opponent any chances to settle as he dictated terms from the baseline and raced through the opening set in 35 minutes without conceding a game on the main showcourt.

Path Ahead For The American Hope

IMAGE: 2024 runner-up Taylor Fritz raced through the opening set in 35 minutes without conceding a game on the main showcourt. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

A timely ace in a tight game helped world number 95 Bellucci open his account in the next set but it was all Fritz from there as the 28-year-old home favourite reeled off games to double his lead in the match.

Bellucci was unable to alter the pattern of the clash in the third set as Fritz remained in control, sealing another easy win to set up a meeting with 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo and keep his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title on track.