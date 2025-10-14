PIX: Sweden stunned at home, World Cup dream in ruins

IMAGE: Kosovo's Fisnik Asllani and Veldin Hodza celebrate after the match. Photograph: TT News Agency via Reuters

Sweden's World Cup hopes were dealt a crushing blow as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Kosovo on Monday that all but ends their chances of reaching the finals, with a third qualifying defeat piling more pressure on coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The result leaves Sweden bottom of Group B with one point from four matches and only a slim mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs after next month's final two rounds of matches.

Kosovo are second with seven points, three behind leaders Switzerland who drew 0-0 away to third-placed Slovenia (three points) in Ljubljana on Monday.

The group winners qualify directly for the World Cup with the runners-up going into the playoffs.

IMAGE: Kosovo's Vedat Muriqi in action with Sweden's Isak Hien. Photograph: TT News Agency via Reuters

Kosovo, who beat the Swedes 2-0 in Pristina last month, completed a famous double with Fisnik Asllani's first-half strike proving decisive.

The forward scored his first international goal in the 32nd minute with a close-range finish after fine link-up play between Vedat Muriqi and Veldin Hodza sliced open a static back line.

Sweden controlled possession after the break but remained toothless in front of goal.

Alexander Isak twice went close, first heading over and later slicing wide as Kosovo's defence stood firm amid boos from the frustrated home fans around the Ullevi Stadium.

The striker came agonisingly close to snatching a stoppage-time equaliser but his powerful header was kept out by Arijanet Muric, whose stunning save ensured victory for the visitors.

France held 2-2 by Iceland, face crunch match against Ukraine

IMAGE: France's Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

France’s perfect record in their World Cup qualifying campaign ended as they were held to a 2-2 draw away to Iceland who got a late equaliser in an entertaining Group D clash on Monday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored his first goal for Les Bleus to put them 2-1 ahead on his second cap after Christopher Nkunku had equalised for the visitors following Victor Palsson’s opener but Kristian Hlynsson salvaged a point for Iceland.

France remain top with 10 points from four games, three ahead of Ukraine, who beat Azerbaijan 2-1 on Monday.

Les Bleus face Ukraine in Paris on November 13 in what could prove a decisive fixture in the race to qualify for next year’s World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

France started solidly despite being ravaged by injuries and playing without regulars Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola.

They came close to scoring when Michael Olise delivered a perfect corner to the penalty spot where Manu Kone flicked the ball on for Nkunku, whose right-foot volley was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Elias Olafsson.

Olafsson was at it again moments later, boxing away Olise’s curling free kick, and Iceland made the most of their resilience six minutes before halftime as Palsson turned a low free kick into the back of the net to put the hosts ahead.

France stepped up a gear after the break and were rewarded in the 63rd when Nkunku cut in from the left after being played through by Lucas Digne, evaded Palsson and fired a powerful low shot inside Olafsson’s left-hand post to make it 1-1.

Five minutes later, the visitors went in front after a flowing team move as Eduardo Camavinga found Maghnes Akliouche on the left edge of the box. The midfielder crossed first time for Mateta, who tapped home with his right foot.

However, Iceland hit back swiftly following a quick counter-attack as Hlynsson levelled in the 70th minute to deny Deschamps’s side a fourth straight win.

Woltemade's first Germany goal earns 1-0 win in Northern Ireland

IMAGE: Germany's Nick Woltemade celebrates scoring their first goal with Aleksandar Pavlovic. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Germany striker Nick Woltemade scored his first international goal to secure a 1-0 win over a brave Northern Ireland on Monday and keep his side top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Windsor Park was rocking and the Irish full of confidence after wins either side of a 3-1 loss in Germany last month. A cross which went in off Woltemade's shoulder was the only difference between the hosts and four-times world champions.

Germany are on nine points in Group A, ahead of Slovakia, who beat Luxembourg 2-0, on goal difference. Northern Ireland are third on six points. The group winners qualify automatically for the finals while the runners-up advance to the playoffs.

The Germans, who began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat in Slovakia, their first away loss in a World Cup qualifier, arrived in Belfast with a spring in their step after two successive wins, but were made to battle for the three points.

The Irish survived early pressure and thought they had taken a shock lead when their goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell pumped a free kick into the area, leading to Daniel Ballard finding the net. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Germany took the lead in the 31st minute from a corner when Woltemade rose above his marker Isaac Price and the striker's shoulder sent the ball into the corner of the net.

Northern Ireland had chances to level before the break but Jamie Reid fired high and wide after great work from Ethan Galbraith and Alistair McCann smacked a shot on the turn from distance which went narrowly wide.

Germany could have doubled their lead shortly after the interval, but Karim Adeyemi sent his shot wide when through one-on-one with Peacock-Farrell, which kept the hosts in the game and they responded with belief.

Germany keeper Oliver Baumann was forced into action, denying Shea Charles and Galbraith, and reigniting the home crowd. Peacock-Farrell pushed away Serge Gnabry's shot for a corner, but it was the Irish who looked likelier to score next.

In the closing minutes, Galbraith sent another chance just over and Callum Marshall's shot from a wide angle in the area was saved as Germany held on to record their 11th straight win over Northern Ireland.

Belgium come from behind to beat Wales

IMAGE: Wales' Joe Rodon scores their first goal. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Kevin De Bruyne tucked away two penalties as Belgium came back after conceding an early goal to beat Wales 4-2 away in their World Cup qualifier on Monday, moving them closer to a place at next year's finals.

Joe Rodon had the home side ahead at the Cardiff City Stadium in the eighth minute, but a De Bruyne penalty brought Belgium level within 10 minutes before veteran full back Thomas Meunier put them ahead for a 2-1 halftime advantage.

De Bruyne scored a second spotkick in the 76th minute to extend the lead, but Wales looked to be back in the contest as Nathan Broadhead came off the bench to score with two minutes remaining.

However, it took only 60 seconds for an unmarked Leandro Trossard to restore the two-goal advantage in the last minute and take Belgium top of Group J on 14 points, one ahead of North Macedonia who were held to a 1-1 home draw by Kazakhstan.

Wales remain third in the standings on 10 points with two fixtures remaining.

Rodon easily headed home a corner to hand Wales the lead after they looked lively in the opening exchanges, but the tide turned against them after a stroke of ill-fortune.

A shot from Charles De Ketelaere struck Ethan Ampadu on the hand, but the penalty was only awarded after a VAR check.

After De Bruyne converted the spotkick, Belgium began to show their class and within six minutes of the equaliser caught Wales on the counter for Meunier to score.

A cross-field pass from Trossard found Jeremy Doku, who then laid it back for the 34-year-old Meunier, who was sprinting upfield, to fire home.

Arthur Theate missed from close range minutes later, and De Bruyne fired over the crossbar when Doku teed him up before the break.

Doku was a constant threat to the Welsh defence, but the home side kept him at bay. However, Jordan James gave away a penalty for a much clearer handball offence, which De Bruyne squeezed into the corner.

Broadhead gave the home fans hope after Trossard was dispossessed to score, but the Arsenal attacker made up for the error within a minute with Belgium's fourth.