Sweden, Germany enter women's Euro knock-outs

IMAGE: Stina Blackstenius heads the ball into the Poland net for Sweden's opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 Group C match at Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Captain Kosovare Asllani scored one goal and made another as Sweden cruised into the knock-out stages of the women's European Championship with a 3-0 win over Poland on Tuesday that eliminated the Poles.

The win also guaranteed Germany's berth in the last eight after they beat Denmark earlier on Tuesday, with the Danes joining Poland in exiting the competition after both lost their opening two matches.

Germany and Sweden occupy the top two spots in Group C on six points and meet in Zurich on Saturday to decide who will win the group after Sweden's aerial bombardment from the wings proved too much for the Polish defence.

IMAGE: Kosovare Asllani celebrates scoring Sweden's second goal. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Asllani and Madelen Janogy both hit the woodwork with early headers before striker Stina Blackstenius nodded home a cross from her captain in the 28th minute to break the deadlock.

The Swedes were well aware of the threat posed by Poland captain Ewa Pajor and kept her well-shackled for much of the game.

On the few occasions she did get the ball, the Polish fans rose to their feet in anticipation, but the Sweden defence was quick to snuff out any danger.

IMAGE: Substitute Lina Hurtig celebrates scoring Sweden's third goal. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Playing in her 201st senior international, Asllani made no mistake in the 52nd minute as she ghosted through the middle before burying Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s cross past Kinga Szemik.

Blackstenius wasted a number of good chances to add to her tally as Sweden's aerial attack continued, and substitute Lina Hurtig added their third goal with yet another header, this time from a corner, to round out the scoring in the 77th minute.

The closest the Poles came to scoring was in stoppage time when Ewelina Kamczyk fired a long-distance shot that smacked off the far post, but the Swedes were never threatened as they secured their spot in the quarter-finals.

Germany overcome Denmark with second half goals

IMAGE: Lea Schuller scores Germany's second goal during the Women's Euro 2025 Group C match against Denmark at St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Germany's Sjoeke Nuesken and Lea Schuller struck in the second half to fire the eight-times champions to a 2-1 victory over Denmark.

Trailing 1-0 in a game in which two key VAR decisions in the first half went against them, Germany finally got on the scoresheet when they were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute. Nuesken stepped up and calmly slotted her spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Schuller put the Germans ahead 10 minutes later after a failed clearance by Denmark landed at the Bayern Munich forward's feet and she swept it into the far corner.

"This is a victory of mentality, we knew it was going to be tight, we were very happy we were able to turn it around," Germany coach Christian Wueck said. "It was the mentality, they really wanted to win, so we love to take that away with us."

IMAGE: Lea Schuller celebrates scoring Germany's second goal. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Germany had celebrated what they thought was the opening goal by Klara Buehl but boos rang around the packed St Jakob-Park stadium when it was ruled offside.

That seemed to halt Germany's momentum and Amalie Vangsgaard struck for Denmark in the 26th minute when she took a touch before unleashing a shot from a tight angle past Ann-Katrin Berger.

Germany thought they had won a penalty earlier when the referee whistled and pointed to the spot because of a Denmark handball but VAR determined it was outside the box, prompting more boos from the German fans.

IMAGE: Amalie Vangsgaard celebrates putting Denmark ahead in the match. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Germany defeated Poland in their tournament opener but it came at a heavy cost as captain Giulia Gwinn suffered a knee injury that ended her tournament. Banners of support for the absent skipper dotted the crowd on Tuesday.

Although Gwinn's loss was huge, the team's collective strength enabled them to come from behind after trailing at halftime for only the fourth time in Euros history, as they cranked up the intensity in the second half, finishing the game with 27 shots to Denmark's five.

Germany have dominated the Euros since they won the competition for the first time as West Germany in 1989. They lost 2-1 to England in the 2022 final, but have been rebuilding after suffering a shock exit in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup. Denmark had lost to neighbours Sweden in their opener.