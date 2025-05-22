HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Spurs edge Manchester United to win Europa League final

4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 22, 2025 03:02 IST

Tottenham Hotspur's players celebrate

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League final against Manchester United on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Brennan Johnson's bundled first-half goal helped Tottenham Hotspur win a scrappy Europa League final 1-0 against Manchester United on Wednesday as they cast aside their domestic woes to earn a berth in next year's Champions League.

It was Spurs' first silverware since the 2008 League Cup and their first European trophy since 1984, but the fourth time they had beaten United this season.

Johnson scored in the 42nd minute when United's defence crumbled as Pape Sarr swung in a cross while goalkeeper Andre Onana remained rooted to his line. Johnson and United defender Luke Shaw rushed in and the ball appeared to glance off both of them and in, past Onana's desperate swipe.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Andre Onana fails to stop the ball as Spurs took the lead in the 42nd minute. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The goal was as scrappy as the game in a matchup of teams who have had wildly disappointing Premier League seasons, with United languishing in 16th and Spurs 17th.

United's Rasmus Hojlund had a terrific chance to equalise with a header midway through the second half, but Spurs' Micky van de Ven leapt for a stunning clearance off the line.

United almost equalised at the death but Shaw's header was saved by a diving Guglielmo Vicario.

IMAGE: Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring the goal for Spurs. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

"This season hasn't been good at all but I swear not one of us players right now care about that. This is what it's all about, this club hasn't won a trophy for 17 years," goalscorer Johnson told TNT Sports.

"Honestly, this is what it means. It means so much. All the fans get battered, we get battered, for not winning a trophy, for not winning anything. But we had to get the first one in a while today. I'm so happy."

As well as ending a painful 17-year trophy drought, Tottenham's win also offered vindication to embattled manager Ange Postecoglou.

In a season defined by Premier League disappointment, their continental conquest represented a stunning reversal of fortunes.

IMAGE: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes looks dejected after the match. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The victory also rewards Tottenham with Champions League qualification for next season, a remarkable achievement for a side languishing just above the Premier League relegation zone after an alarming 21 defeats.

Their triumph may well serve as the crucial lifeline that their 59-year-old Greek-Australian manager Postecoglou needed to cement his future at the club.

For Manchester United, the defeat compounds a season of deep frustration.

Mired near the bottom of the Premier League, the Red Devils now face the prospect of a campaign without European competition, leaving Ruben Amorim, United's beleaguered coach, to rebuild at Old Trafford without the draw of European nights.

IMAGE: It was Spurs' first silverware since the 2008 League Cup and their first European trophy since 1984. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The final presented a fascinating spectacle: two Premier League underachievers transformed into European contenders and it was Tottenham who proved that European football can provide unexpected redemption.

 

Amorim's side will be thoroughly sick of the sight of Tottenham, who extended their unbeaten run against United to seven matches, completing an unprecedented seasonal sweep with four wins in four encounters, a first in their history against the Manchester club.

As jubilant Spurs players and fans celebrated in the balmy evening air of Bilbao, Tottenham's long-suffering faithful rejoiced as after 41 years without European silverware and countless near-misses, a weight was lifted from their shoulders.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
