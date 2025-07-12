PIX: Spain, Italy through to women's Euros quarter-finals

Spain finished top of Group B with a perfect nine points from their three games, with the Italians second on four points, one ahead of already-eliminated Belgium, who snuffed out Portugal's chances of advancing.

IMAGE: Esther Gonzalez scores Spain's third goal past Italy's Laura Giuliani during the Women's Euro 2025 Group B match at Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland, on Friday. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Spain cruised to a 3-1 win over Italy on Friday that sees both sides through to the knock-out stages at the Women's Euros, with the Spaniards topping Group B to set up a showdown with hosts Switzerland, while the second-placed Italians will meet Group A winners Norway.

Spain finished top of the group with a perfect nine points from their three games, with the Italians second on four points, one ahead of already-eliminated Belgium, who beat Portugal 2-1 to snuff out their chances of advancing.

IMAGE: Elisabetta Oliviero celebrates putting Italy ahead in the match. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

The swashbuckling football of the Spaniards has singled them out as the team to beat in Switzerland but once more they got off to a sluggish start before saving the day with some outstanding attacking play.

The Italians almost took the lead in the 10th minute when captain Elena Linari smacked a powerful header off the crossbar and seconds later they did score through Elisabetta Oliviero.

Italy worked the ball in from the left flank and Martina Piemonte found enough space to squeeze off a shot that Spain’s Mariona Caldente tried to control, but she only succeeded in teeing up Oliviero to slam home the ball.

IMAGE: Athenea del Castillo celebrates scoring Spain's first goal with Salma Paralluelo and Alexia Putellas. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

That jolted Spain into life and they levelled four minutes later as the reigning World and Nations League champions began to dominate possession, Athenea del Castillo working the ball in from the right before playing a brilliant one-two in a tight space with Alexia Putellas and firing into the net.

Patri Guijarro put Spain 2-1 up in the fourth minute of the second half and the Italians struggled to get out of their half for much of the rest of the game, with Esther Gonzalez sealing the deal for Spain with a stoppage-time goal to make it 3-1.

Guijarro declared herself pleased with the business-like way Spain had secured the group win, even if there were things that could be improved.

"I'm happy for the three victories. The match was difficult (but) we are first in the group and now let's go for the quarter-finals," she said.

Belgium end Portugal's quarter-final dreams

IMAGE: Janice Cayman scores Belgium's second goal deep into injury time to sink Portugal in their final Group B game at Stade de Tourbillon, Sion, Switzerland. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Belgium's Janice Cayman struck deep in injury time in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Portugal in their final Group B game at Euro 2025 on Friday that extinguished the Portuguese team's dreams of advancing to their first European knockout round.

Belgium, who had already been eliminated from quarter-final contention before kick-off, finished third in Group B, while Portugal, who needed a win to advance, were fourth. Spain and Italy both went through after the Spaniards won their match 3-1.

Belgium, who had two goals disallowed after VAR checks, had a dream start as captain Tessa Wullaert scored in the third minute after Jill Janssens raced down the right flank before slotting a low cross to the captain. Wullaert steered her shot into the far corner past goalkeeper Patricia Morais.

The Belgians, quarter-finalists in 2022, held strong under an onslaught of desperate Portuguese attacks until Telma Encarnacao bagged an equaliser in the 87th minute to breathe some hope into the Portuguese side.

IMAGE: Tessa Wullaert sends the ball past Portugal's Patricia Morais for Belgium's opening goal. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

But Cayman sealed Belgium's victory with a 96th-minute goal that happened largely thanks to terrible Portugal defending, when she pounced on a loose ball and fired home.

Belgium's Mariam Toloba and Amber Tysiak both had goals disallowed in a roller-coaster second half, Toloba for a foul in the build-up and Tysiak for offside.

Belgium lost midfielder Jassina Blom, who was carried off on a stretcher in the first half with an apparent knee injury and reappeared later on crutches.

Portugal had kept alive their Euros campaign with a dramatic come-from-behind 1-1 draw with Italy, but there were no late-game heroics on Friday and tears flowed after the final whistle.

Portugal had an emotional start to their tournament, opening against World champions Spain on the same day that Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota died with his brother in a car crash.

Dozens of Jota shirts and signs dotted the Portugal crowd on Friday.