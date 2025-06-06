HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Spain beat France in thriller to enter Nations League final

June 06, 2025 02:55 IST

Nico Williams celebrates with teammates after putting Spain ahead in the Nations League semi-final against France at MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Nico Williams celebrates with teammates after putting Spain ahead in the Nations League semi-final against France at MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal inspired his country to a thrilling 5-4 win over France on Thursday to send the holders through to their third successive Nations League final where they will face Iberian neighbours Portugal.

The European champions dazzled in the first half of the semi-final at the MHP Arena with fine goals by Nico Williams and Mikel Merino inside 25 minutes to race into a 2-0 lead.

 

Lamine Yamal scores Spain's third goal from the penalty spot.

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal scores Spain's third goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Spain's 17-year-old starlet Yamal then got in on the act to coolly add a third from the penalty spot nine minutes into the second half before his Barcelona teammate Pedri clipped a sublime fourth into the net less than a minute later.

The goals continued to flow as France striker Kylian Mbappe also slotted home from the penalty spot near the hour mark before Yamal added Spain's fifth after 67 minutes to cap an exhilarating individual performance.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring France's first goal.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring France's first goal. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

France then mounted an extraordinary comeback as a stunning strike from Rayan Cherki, Dani Vivian's own goal and a Randal Kolo Muani finish caused Spain some late jitters but they held on to book a clash with their Portuguese rivals on Sunday.

