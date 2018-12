Last updated on: December 07, 2018 17:20 IST

Sports stars in Rajasthan and Telangana stepped out to cast their vote on Friday.

They went back and made sure to share pictures on social media and request people to vote too.

Telangana polls: Gutta's name goes missing from voters' list, fumes

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "Every single vote counts. We have to cast our vote today by thinking who is actually taking the nation forward."

A look at their pictures showing off their inked fingers:

IMAGE: Tennis star Sania Mirza cast her vote at Film Nagar Cultural Center in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI/Twitter