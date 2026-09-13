PIX: Sabalenka smashes racket after US Open final heartbreak

Witness the raw emotion of tennis as Aryna Sabalenka's quest for a historic third US Open title ends in a dramatic defeat to Elena Rybakina, leading to a furious racket-smashing incident.

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka smashes her racquet after losing her women's singles final match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Aryna Sabalenka lost the US Open final to Elena Rybakina with a score of 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Sabalenka, who was attempting to win her third consecutive US Open title, reacted to her defeat by smashing her racket on the court.

She explained her emotional outburst as a necessary release of aggression and disappointment after a Grand Slam final loss.

Elena Rybakina secured her maiden US Open crown, ending Sabalenka's bid for a historic three-peat.

Aryna Sabalenka could not hide her heartbreak after losing the US Open final, smashing her racket on the court in a furious outburst following her 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 defeat to Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka had been chasing a third straight US Open title after winning at Flushing Meadows in 2024 and 2025. But Rybakina produced a powerful performance to end her reign and claim her maiden US Open crown.

Sabalenka's Emotional Outburst Explained

Moments after the defeat, Sabalenka let her emotions take over, repeatedly smashing her racket against the ground as the disappointment of losing another Grand Slam final sank in.

The World No. 2 had been hoping to become only the third woman in the Open Era to win the US Open three years in a row.

Explaining the emotional outburst at her post-match press conference, Sabalenka said, "It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in a final of a Grand Slam and when you were trying to go for 3-peat. If I were to hold it inside, right now or on the court I wouldn’t be able to say a word. I would go not really nice over there. I wanted to let go of all that aggression and disappointment outside."