News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Rune outlasts Djokovic in Paris to win first Masters title

PIX: Rune outlasts Djokovic in Paris to win first Masters title

November 07, 2022 04:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Denmark's Holger Rune celebrates with the trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Masters 1000 Paris Masters crown, at Accor Arena, Paris, France, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Denmark's Holger Rune celebrates with the trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Masters 1000 Paris Masters crown, at Accor Arena, Paris, France, on Sunday. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Danish teenager Holger Rune fought back from a set down to beat hot favourite Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and win his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday.

Rune, who beat four other top-10 players in Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the final, will now move into the top 10 when the new rankings are published on Monday.

 

"I'm not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand I'm happy for you because I like your personality, you're a very dedicated guy who loves tennis," Djokovic said with a smile at the trophy presentation.

"You've put in a lot of hours of hard work, it's paying off for you and your future is bright."

Holger Rune, with the winner's trophy, and Novak Djokovic, with the runners-up plaque, pose for a picture.

IMAGE: Holger Rune, with the winner's trophy, and Novak Djokovic, with the runners-up plaque, pose for a picture. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Rune looked down and out when six-times Paris champion Djokovic produced a near-flawless opening set, with the Serbian virtually unstoppable on his first serve as the 19-year-old struggled with unforced errors.

But the tables turned in the second set when Rune broke early and the young Dane took confidence from that to react well under pressure, using his serve and two-handed backhand to good effect to force a decider.

In the final set, Djokovic raced to a 3-1 lead but Rune quickly broke back, with the Serbian calling for a physio during a changeover to check on his thigh before the Dane levelled the set at 3-3.

Holger Rune reacts after clinching victory.

IMAGE: Holger Rune reacts after clinching victory. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

After winning a break to go up 6-5, Rune served for the title but Djokovic put up a resolute defence as the 12th game stretched on for more than 17 minutes, with the crowd rising to their feet many times to applaud some engrossing rallies.

But Rune, who saved three match points in the first round to beat Stan Wawrinka, found a reserve of energy to save six break points before he sealed victory when Djokovic found the net, and he fell to the ground in relief.

"You're one of my favourite players, I've watched you since you were a kid. It's a pleasure to share the court with you," Rune said.

"I really enjoyed my time at the tournament here and I can't wait to be back here next year."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit heaps praise on Suryakumar
Rohit heaps praise on Suryakumar
Hussamuddin punches his way into Asian Elite semis
Hussamuddin punches his way into Asian Elite semis
Dravid waxes eloquent about Suryakumar's abilities
Dravid waxes eloquent about Suryakumar's abilities
EPL PIX: Gunners take another step towards the title
EPL PIX: Gunners take another step towards the title
BJP's Giri defeats SP's Tiwari in straight contest in Gola Gokarannath
BJP's Giri defeats SP's Tiwari in straight contest in Gola Gokarannath
Dravid waxes eloquent about Suryakumar's abilities
Dravid waxes eloquent about Suryakumar's abilities
Morbi: Will poll equations change post bridge mishap
Morbi: Will poll equations change post bridge mishap

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

EPL PIX: Gunners take another step towards the title

EPL PIX: Gunners take another step towards the title

T20 WC: It's India v England, Pakistan v NZ in semis

T20 WC: It's India v England, Pakistan v NZ in semis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances