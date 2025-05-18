PIX: Record-breaking Kane crowned Bundesliga's top scorer

A round-up of Saturday's action the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane poses with the Bundesliga's top scorer's gun after the match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Champions Bayern Munich crushed hosts Hoffenheim 4-0 in the Bundesliga finale on Saturday as record-breaking Harry Kane was crowned the league's top striker for a second straight season.

Bayern had already secured the title two weeks ago but were ready to finish their title-winning season in style ahead of Sunday's planned title celebrations in central Munich.

It was the first club title for 31-year-old Kane and the first as Bayern coach for Vincent Kompany in his first season in charge.

Even though his team suffered a German Cup Round of 16 exit and were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals, reclaiming domestic dominance after Bayer Leverkusen's double last season was top priority for the Bavarians.

Bayern were in control from the start and France international Michael Olise whipped in a fierce free kick for a 33rd minute lead. He then turned provider, feeding Joshua Kimmich to power in their second goal eight minutes after the restart.

It was Olise's 15th assist of the season to top the league standings.

IMAGE: Harry Kane celebrates scoring his 26th league goal of the season in Saturday's match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Kane was initially on the bench but hit the post in the second half before providing Serge Gnabry with an assist for Bayern's third goal.

The England captain, for whom the Bundesliga trophy was the first major title of his career, did find the target in the 86th minute, slotting in from close range for his 26th league goal of the season.

He became the first player in Bundesliga history to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons.

"I always try to improve," Kane said after being handed the top scorer trophy. "But without teammates this would not be possible. I am enjoying this.

"The perfect end to a brilliant season. Thank you for your brilliant support, tomorrow we celebrate this title together," Kane later wrote on social media ahead of Sunday's title celebrations.

Arriving for his post-match press conference, Kompany faced no immediate questions so he quipped that there should be none given such an emphatic win. When none were asked, he got up and left with a big smile on his face.

PSG beat Auxerre, St Etienne relegated on final day of Ligue 1

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Marquinhos lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning Ligue 1, at Parc des Princes, Paris, on Saturday. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Paris St Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice in the second half as the Ligue 1 champions came from behind to beat Auxerre 3-1 to end their season on a winning note after falling behind to a Lassine Sinayoko strike.

At the other end of the table, St Etienne were beaten 3-2 at home by Toulouse and will join already-relegated Montpellier in Ligue 2 next season after finishing second from bottom, while a late penalty lifted Le Havre to a 3-2 win over Strasbourg and 15th place, leaving Reims to finish 16th and a promotion/relegation playoff against FC Metz.

PSG finished on 84 points, 19 ahead of runners-up Olympique de Marseille and 23 ahead of third-placed AS Monaco, who both qualify directly for the Champions League group stage, while OGC Nice thumped Brest 6-0 to finish fourth and enter that competition in the third qualifying round.

PSG may have won the title in early April with six games left to play, but there was still plenty of drama on the season’s final day as European, relegation and playoff places were decided.

IMAGE: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring Paris St Germain's third goal against Auxerre. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

The biggest drama of the evening came at Strasbourg where a 2-2 draw would have sent visiting Le Havre to the promotion/relegation playoff against FC Metz. However, a penalty deep into second-half stoppage time gave Le Havre a 3-2 win that saw them leapfrog LOSC Reims to 15th in the table and safety.

That left Reims, who lost 2-1 away to Lille as their hosts secured fifth place and a spot in next season's Europa League, to face a tricky playoff with Metz.

Metz beat Dunkerque earlier on Saturday with a bizarre own goal in second-half stoppage time to give themselves a shot at getting back to the top flight.

IMAGE: Adrien Rabiot scores Olympique de Marseille's fourth goal against Stade Rennes at Orange Velodrome, Marseille. Photograph: Alexandre Dimou/Reuters

The Le Havre result also had repercussions for Olympique Lyonnais, who beat Angers 2-0 but looked set to miss out on the Europa Conference League, but Strasbourg’s failure to take a point at home saw Lyon edge them on goal difference to claim sixth spot and a berth in Europe.

Strasbourg could still find themselves in international competition next season if PSG beat Reims in the French Cup final next Saturday.

Unbeaten when they secured the title, PSG looked set to fall to their third defeat in their six subsequent games when Sinayoko gave Auxerre the lead, but Kvaratskhelia came to their rescue.

The Georgian winger bundled the ball over the line for the equaliser in the 59th minute, and Marquinhos put them ahead with a downward header before Kvaratskhelia scored again late on, cutting across the box and firing home to wrap up their league season.