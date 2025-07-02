PIX: Real Madrid edge Juventus to reach Club World Cup last 8

Images from the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and Juventus at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Gonzalo Garcia scores for Real Madrid with a header during the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 match against Juventus at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Real Madrid hit their stride at the Club World Cup on Tuesday, edging Juventus 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals thanks to a second-half strike from academy graduate Gonzalo Garcia as Kylian Mbappe made his tournament debut.

Garcia, deputising for Mbappe after the France forward missed the group stage due to gastroenteritis, found the back of the net early in the second half to set up a meeting with either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey.

IMAGE: Gonzalo Garcia breaks into celebration after scoring. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Mbappe made his much-anticipated appearance as a second-half substitute, delighting the partisan crowd who packed Hard Rock Stadium to near capacity in a demonstration of the Spanish giants’ considerable global appeal.

Juventus had early chances but gradually faded under the relentless pressing of Xabi Alonso's side and had goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio to thank for sparing them a heavier defeat.

After a lacklustre group phase, Real, playing in Alonso's favoured 3-4-3, showed glimpses of what they could be capable of under their new coach.

Juve striker Randal Kolo Muani, set up by Kenan Yildiz’s incisive pass that split the Real Madrid defence, attempted an audacious chip in the seventh minute but sent the ball narrowly over Thibaut Courtois's crossbar.

Moments later, Yildiz tried his luck from long range but saw his effort fly wide.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Federico Valverde shoots at goal with an overhead kick. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Real Madrid grew into the match and nearly capitalised on a defensive lapse by Juventus.

Jude Bellingham, aiming a sharp angled strike, was denied by Di Gregorio, whose quick reactions kept the Italian side level.

Di Gregorio was called into action again shortly before halftime, making an impressive save to parry away a thunderous long-range shot from Federico Valverde.

Juventus, under pressure late in the first half, must have been satisfied to reach the interval with the scoreline still goalless.

IMAGE: Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio saves a shot from Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Twice early in the second half Di Gregorio denied Bellingham and Dean Huijsen, but he was helpless when Garcia headed home from Trent Alexander Arnold's pin-point cross in the 54th minute for his third goal in the tournament.

The Italian keeper sustained some hope for Juventus, his reaction save preventing Valverde from scoring with a bicycle kick.

'Mbappe, Mbappe!' the crowd chanted as the France forward, after warming up, ran towards the bench to get ready to replace Garcia midway through the second half.

The 26-year-old was often in a good position but he was not properly served by his team mates and his start in the 32-team tournament eventually looked like a glorified workout.