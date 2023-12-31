Soccer PHOTOS: Rabiot scores winner as Juve close on Inter

IMAGE: Juventus' Adrien Rabiot celebrates scoring their first goal with Dusan Vlahovic during their Serie A match at the Allianz Stadium, Turin. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Adrien Rabiot's second-half goal earned Juventus a 1-0 home win over AS Roma on Saturday that took them within two points of Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Juve made the breakthrough two minutes after halftime when French midfielder Rabiot was left unmarked as he collected a flick from Dusan Vlahovic and calmly slotted home.

Juve finished the year in second place with 43 points from 18 games behind Inter, who drew 1-1 at Genoa on Friday. Jose Mourinho's Roma are seventh with 28 points.

"It was a good game, because playing against Roma is never easy, especially when Mourinho is on the opposition bench," Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri told DAZN.

"At this moment, I think we are in good shape physically, the last three days of training were good too and we had some impressive passing moves today.

"We gave the ball away a bit too often and need to work on that, but above all on the diagonal passes and how to play out from the back."

Roma displayed their attacking intent early as Bryan Cristante's volley was deflected on to the post.

Roma, who have staged several late comebacks to pick up points this season, struggled to create chances after going behind.

The hosts went close to extending their lead but Weston McKennie missed a clear chance from point-blank range as keeper Rui Patricio saved with his feet.

Federico Chiesa thought he had wrapped up the win after receiving a deflected ball inside the box and turning it into the net but he was flagged offside.

"We talked about this before the game and we created really more than anyone expected against a defensive wall in Turin," Mourinho told DAZN.

"I am very happy with the way we approached the game strategically, very happy with the character shown by my team, but it’s about points and we didn’t get the result."

Roma are five points behind Fiorentina in fourth and in a fight to qualify for the Champions League.

"If we get there, it would be absolutely fantastic, considering our conditions and limitations. If you do not dream, you will never get there," Mourinho said.

Roma host Cremonese in the Coppa Italia round of 16 on Jan. 3. Juve entertain Salernitana in the same competition the next day.

Pulisic earns Milan 1-0 win over Sassuolo

IMAGE: AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates on scoring the winning goal against Sassuolo at the San Siro in Milan. Photograph: AC Milan/X

Christian Pulisic ensured AC Milan ended the year on a high by scoring a second-half goal that secured a 1-0 home win over Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday.

In the 59th minute, the American broke the deadlock by skilfully chipping the ball over Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli after receiving Ismael Bennacer's defence-splitting pass.

With six goals this season, Pulisic broke Weston McKennie’s record for the most Serie A goals in a single campaign by an American player.

Milan are in third place with 36 points, narrowing the gap on leaders Inter Milan to nine after they played out a 1-1 draw at Genoa on Friday. Sassuolo are 16th with 16.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli fielded a depleted back line, with Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw and Pierre Kalulu all sidelined due to injuries.

"We can play and create even more but I think we had the right approach today. I am happy with the way we played and suffered together and how we won this game," Pioli told DAZN.

"This is the team’s victory. This is a group that, during my time here, has never given up in difficult moments."

The hosts had an early effort disallowed when Olivier Giroud was offside as he delivered a cross for Bennacer to slot home.

Another Milan attempt on goal was disallowed as Rafael Leao's finish was cancelled out for offside in the build-up.

Sassuolo had their best chance moments later when Domenico Berardi's curling shot required a diving save from keeper Mike Maignan who tipped it over the bar.

The hosts sat back after Pulisic's goal, limiting Sassuolo to long-range attempts, and they comfortably held out for the win.

Earlier on Saturday, Bologna's recent momentum was ended as they suffered a 3-0 loss at Udinese.

Thiago Motta's side, vying for a top-four spot, were left in fifth place, trailing Fiorentina in fourth by two points.

Milan will start the New Year by hosting Cagliari in the Coppa Italia round of 16 on Jan. 2. Bologna entertain Genoa in Serie A three days later.