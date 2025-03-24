PIX: Portugal, Spain, Germany, France in Nations League semis

A round-up of Sunday's Nations League quarter-final second leg matches.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring Portugal's second goal in the Nations League quarter-final second leg against Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Francisco Trincao came off the bench to score twice and Cristiano Ronaldo also netted as Portugal beat Denmark 5-2 after extra-time on Sunday for a 5-3 aggregate win that set up a Nations League semi-final against Germany.

Ronaldo bounced back from missing an early penalty to play a crucial role in his team's recovery, and though he had to watch extra-time from the bench, he continued to drive the crowd on as Portugal finally found a way to end Denmark's resistance.

With the Danes leading the tie 1-0 thanks to Rasmus Hojlund's goal in Thursday's first leg in Copenhagen and full-back Joakim Maehle having left the camp to attend the birth of his child, his replacement Patrick Dorgu handed Portugal an early gift, bundling over Ronaldo to concede a penalty in the third minute.

Ronaldo stepped up to take the spot-kick himself, but Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel won the battle of nerves and got down smartly to his left to deny the Portuguese captain.

Ronaldo almost made amends in the 17th minute, ghosting in at the far post to head a ball from Nuno Mendes at goal but again Schmeichel got the better of him.

IMAGE: Francisco Trincao scores Portugal's third goal. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Portugal eventually took the lead on the night in the 38th minute thanks to an own goal from Danish defender Joachim Andersen, who headed a corner won by Ronaldo into his own net.

That goal was cancelled out by a Rasmus Kristensen header from a corner of their own in the 56th minute, and though Ronaldo gave the home side the lead again with a finish from a tight angle, Christian Eriksen put Denmark back in front on aggregate in the 76th minute.

Trincao then took over, scoring in the 86th minute to make it 3-3 on aggregate and force extra time before netting again with a superb clipped finish in the 91st to put his side in the driving seat.

Denmark defended heroically but they ran out of steam after Trincao's second goal, and substitute Goncalo Ramos added the coup de grace with Portugal's fifth to send them through to a final-four meeting with Germany, who beat Italy 5-4 on aggregate.

Spain beat Netherlands via penalty shoot-out

IMAGE: Spain's players celebrate after Pedri scores with the last kick in the penalty shoot-out against the Netherlands at Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Spain scored a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over the Netherlands at home to reach the Nations League semi-finals after the second leg of their thrilling contest ended 3-3 to leave the tie level 5-5 on aggregate.

Both sides missed their fourth penalties, but the decisive blow was landed in the sixth round when the Netherlands' Donyell Malen saw his attempt saved by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, allowing Pedri to convert and secure the win.

The hosts grabbed an early lead after Jan Paul van Hecke brought down Mikel Oyarzabal, who calmly converted the resulting penalty in the eighth minute.

IMAGE: Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon saves Donyell Malen's kick during the penalty shoot-out. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

The situation was reversed at the start of the second half as Spain's Robin Le Normand fouled Memphis Depay, who converted with ease from the penalty spot to level the score for the Dutch.

Spain regained the lead in the 67th minute through a header by Oyarzabal after a counter-attack, but the Netherlands equalised in the 79th with Ian Maatsen's powerful strike, sending the match to extra-time.

Spain regained the lead 13 minutes into extra-time with a stunning left-footed strike from Lamine Yamal, but four minutes into the second period, Xavi Simons equalised for the Dutch from the penalty spot after a foul by Simon, sending the match to penalties.

Germany edge past Italy after three-goal lead

IMAGE: Germany's Nadiem Amiri, Tim Kleindienst and Joshua Kimmich celebrate after a tense victory over Italy in the Nations League quarter-final second leg at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany, on Sunday. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Germany squandered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Italy on Sunday but still earned a nerve-racking 5-4 aggregate victory and a spot in the Nations League last four.

The hosts scored thrice in a dizzying first half where they dominated their continental rivals with a high-pressing and attacking game that left Italy no chance.

Not since their 2014 World Cup victory had Germany outclassed a major international side in such a way for an entire half, with 16 efforts towards goal. But they were nowhere to be seen after the break, taking their foot off the gas and conceding three goals before snatching a slim aggregate win.

The Germans, who won the first leg 2-1, shot out of the blocks and opened their account with Joshua Kimmich's 30th minute penalty.

IMAGE: Tim Kleindienst scores Germany's third goal with a header. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Before the Italians had time to recover, Germany struck again, catching keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and the entire defence napping with a quickly taken Kimmich corner for unmarked Jamal Musiala to slot in their second in the 36th minute.

The Italians were still discussing among themselves when the ball boy quickly threw the ball for Kimmich to take the corner.

Tim Kleindienst added a third on the stroke of half-time with a close-range header from yet another Kimmich assist and another defensive error by the visitors as the hosts looked to be cruising to a comfortable win.

It was Kimmich's fourth assist over the two legs but it would not be enough for victory with the Italians pouncing on a German mistake to hit back four minutes after the restart through Moise Kean.

With the Germans a shadow of their earlier selves, Kean then beat defender Jonathan Tah in the 69th minute to make it 3-2.

Italy drew on the night with Giacomo Raspadori's stoppage-time penalty but could not find another goal to level the tie on aggregate as Germany now prepare to face either Denmark or Portugal in the last four in June.

France see off Croatia on penalties

IMAGE: Dayot Upamecano celebrates with Mike Maignan after scoring the winning penalty for France's in the shoot-out against Croatia at Stade de France. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

France overturned a two-goal deficit to qualify for the Nations League semi-finals by eliminating Croatia 5-4 on penalties after a 2-0 victory in their quarter-final second leg at the Stade de France.

Dayot Upamecano scored the winning spot-kick in a nail-biting shoot-out in which France keeper Mike Maignan made two saves, sending Les Bleus into the semi-finals against Spain.

Michael Olise opened the scoring and Ousmane Dembele doubled their lead 10 minutes from time to send the tie into extra-time after their 2-0 loss in Split on Thursday.

France had a total of 22 chances while Croatia could not manage a single shot on target in 120 minutes.