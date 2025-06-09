PIX: Portugal beat Spain on penalties to win Nations League

Images from the Nations League final between Portugal and Spain at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Portugal's players celebrate after Ruben Neves scores the decisive spot-kick in the tie-breaker of the Nations League final against Spain in Munich on Sunday. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Portugal won their second Nations League title, beating holders Spain 5-3 via the penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 draw in Sunday's final in Munich.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 138th international goal took the final to a shoot-out, before Spain forward Alvaro Morata's miss proved costly and Ruben Neves struck the winning spot-kick.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring Portugal's second goal and making it 2-2. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Earlier, Kylian Mbappé led France to third place with a 2-0 win over host nation Germany in Stuttgart.

The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other for Michael Olise as France recovered from a lethargic first half.

Ronaldo scored in the 61st minute to send the Nations League final into extra-time after Mikel Oyarzabal had given Spain a 2-1 lead on the stroke of half-time.

Ronaldo’s goal was his eighth in nine UEFA Nations League games in this campaign for Portugal.

Oyarzabal squeezed the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 45th after being played in by Pedri.

Earlier, Martin Zubimendi broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with a tap in as Portugal’s defense failed to deal with Lamine Yamal’s cross.

Nuno Mendes drew parity for Portugal five minutes later when he drilled a low shot inside the far post.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo went off in the 88th minute to a standing ovation and a hug from coach Roberto Martínez.