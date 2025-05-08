PIX: PSG demolish Arsenal to enter Champions League final

Images from the Champions League semi-final second leg between Paris St Germain and Arsenal at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Fabian Ruiz scores Paris St Germain's first goal during the Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, on Wednesday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Paris St Germain weathered an early Arsenal storm before goals by Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi sealed a 2-1 victory to send them into the Champions League final on Wednesday.

The French champions' 3-1 aggregate triumph means they can now finally win the trophy they crave for the first time when they face Italian heavyweights Inter Milan in Munich on May 31.

Trailing 1-0 from last week's first leg, Arsenal dominated the early stages in the Parc des Princes with PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma making vital saves.

IMAGE: Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring with PSG teammates Achraf Hakimi and Joao Neves. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Arsenal were made to pay for not taking their chances as Ruiz then slammed home a stunning left-foot shot past David Raya in the 27th minute to double PSG's aggregate lead.

Raya saved Vitinha's penalty in the 69th minute but shortly afterwards Hakimi made it 2-0 on the night with a sweetly-struck shot that gave Raya no chance.

Bukayo Saka replied for Arsenal in the 76th minute and then blazed a glorious chance over the crossbar as the visitors fell short of reaching the final for the first time since 2006.