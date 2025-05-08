HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: PSG demolish Arsenal to enter Champions League final

PIX: PSG demolish Arsenal to enter Champions League final

May 08, 2025 02:54 IST

Images from the Champions League semi-final second leg between Paris St Germain and Arsenal at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Fabian Ruiz scores Paris St Germain's first goal during the Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, on Wednesday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

IMAGE: Fabian Ruiz scores Paris St Germain's first goal during the Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, on Wednesday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Paris St Germain weathered an early Arsenal storm before goals by Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi sealed a 2-1 victory to send them into the Champions League final on Wednesday.

The French champions' 3-1 aggregate triumph means they can now finally win the trophy they crave for the first time when they face Italian heavyweights Inter Milan in Munich on May 31.

 

Trailing 1-0 from last week's first leg, Arsenal dominated the early stages in the Parc des Princes with PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma making vital saves.

Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring with PSG teammates Achraf Hakimi and Joao Neves.

IMAGE: Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring with PSG teammates Achraf Hakimi and Joao Neves. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Arsenal were made to pay for not taking their chances as Ruiz then slammed home a stunning left-foot shot past David Raya in the 27th minute to double PSG's aggregate lead.

Raya saved Vitinha's penalty in the 69th minute but shortly afterwards Hakimi made it 2-0 on the night with a sweetly-struck shot that gave Raya no chance.

Bukayo Saka replied for Arsenal in the 76th minute and then blazed a glorious chance over the crossbar as the visitors fell short of reaching the final for the first time since 2006.

