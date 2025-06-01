HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Paris erupts in celebration as PSG make history

June 01, 2025 04:00 IST

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique hoists the trophy as he celebrates with his players after victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League final at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique hoists the trophy as he celebrates with his players after victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League final at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Wild celebrations erupted across Paris on Saturday, with thousands of soccer fans descending on the boutique-lined Champs Elysees boulevard, after Paris St Germain crushed Italian rivals Inter Milan 5-0 to win the Champions League for the first time.

Inside the club's Parc des Prince stadium, transformed into a giant fan zone for the night, with giant screens in the centre of the pitch, 48,000 people let out a roar of ecstasy at the final whistle.

 

"Total euphoria, crazy atmosphere," said Gilles Gaillot who had been watching the game in the Paris stadium.

"It made up for the wait and the years of disappointment. Finally Paris and its supporters have been rewarded," Gaillot added.

Paris St Germain fans at the Parc des Princes celebrate after Desire Doue scores their second goal.

IMAGE: Paris St Germain fans at the Parc des Princes celebrate after Desire Doue scores the team’s second goal. Photograph: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

Supporters in the French capital set off fireworks and hung out of moving cars waving PSG scarves, delighting in their side's first victory in European soccer's top tournament.

Nearby, the Eiffel Tour lit up in PSG's blue and red colours. On the Rue de Rivoli, which runs past the Louvre museum, joyful crowds thronged the street.

Party time for Paris St Germain fans on the Champs Elysees avenue, near the Arc de Triomphe.

IMAGE: Party time for Paris St Germain fans on the Champs Elysees avenue. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

Some 5,400 police were deployed across the city for the post-match celebrations.

Police on the Champs Elysees used tear gas and pepper spray to maintain order. A police spokesman said a car was set alight near the Parc des Princes and that several dozen had arrests had been made by the time the match ended.

"I couldn't dream of a better night," said 18-year-old Amine.

"Let's spare a thought for Mbappe."

Fans celebrate with flares on the Champs Elysees avenue near the Arc de Triomphe after Paris St Germain complete a 5-0 rout of Inter Milan in the final.

IMAGE: Fans celebrate with flares on the Champs Elysees avenue, near the Arc de Triomphe, after Paris St Germain complete a 5-0 rout of Inter Milan in the final. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

France striker Kylian Mbappe left PSG for Spanish club Real Madrid last year in pursuit of Champions League glory.

French President Emmanuel Macron, an ardent supporter of Olympique Marseille, tweeted: "A glorious day for PSG! Bravo, we are all proud. Paris, the capital of Europe this evening."

Macron's office said the president would receive the players at the Elysee Palace on Sunday.

The team is also expected to parade down the Champs Elysees.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
