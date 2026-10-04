PIX: Neeru Dhanda Leads Indian Contingent At Asian Games Closing

Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda, a double gold and silver medallist, proudly led the country's contingent as flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday.

IMAGE: Flag-bearer Neeru Dhanda leads India at Asian Games closing ceremony in Nagoya on Sunday, October 4. Photograph: Khel India/X

Key Points Neeru Dhanda, a 27-year-old trap shooter, was India's flag-bearer at the 2026 Asian Games closing ceremony in Aichi-Nagoya.

Dhanda had a remarkable campaign, winning two gold medals and one silver, including India's first individual women's trap shooting gold.

India finished fourth in the overall medal standings with 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze).

Dhanda partnered Kynan Chenai to win gold in the mixed team trap event, setting a new Asian Games record.

The closing ceremony included the ceremonial handover of the Asian Games flag to Doha, host of the 2030 edition.

Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda led the country's contingent as flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday, capping a remarkable campaign in which she won two gold medals and a silver. The 27-year-old, who was named India's flag-bearer for the ceremony by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), carried the tricolour during the Parade of Nations at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya.

India's Strong Performance

IMAGE: Indian athletes during the parade at the closing ceremony at the Asian Games. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

The closing ceremony is being held at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium, also known as the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. India concluded its Asian Games campaign with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, to finish fourth in the overall standings. China topped the medal tally with 341 medals, including 169 gold, followed by hosts Japan with 269 medals, including 83 gold.

South Korea finished third with 150 medals, including 39 gold.

Dhanda's Historic Achievements

IMAGE: Indian Athletes at the parade during the Asian Games closing ceremony. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Dhanda enjoyed one of India's most successful campaigns at the continental showpiece. She became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting after topping the women's individual event with a score of 26. She had earlier set an Asian Games record in qualification, missing just two shots out of 30 to finish with 28.

Dhanda followed her individual gold with a silver in the women's team trap event alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer. She then partnered Kynan Chenai to gold in the mixed team trap event, completing a three-medal haul. The mixed team pair also set an Asian Games record, scoring 34 to surpass the previous mark of 30 held by Qatar, while securing India's first gold in the mixed team trap shooting event at the Games.

Ceremony Details and Future Hosts

IMAGE: OCA president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani passes on the flag of the first Asian Games to Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during the closing ceremony. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Dhanda had returned to India after completing her shooting campaign but will travel back to Japan to attend the closing ceremony. The closing ceremony will also feature the ceremonial handover of the Asian Games flag to Doha, which will host the 2030 edition of the continental event.