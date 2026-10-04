Nations League: England crush Croatia; Spain cruise past Czechs

Stellar performances from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka saw England thrash Croatia 7-0, while Spain scored a solid 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.

IMAGE: Harry Kane opens the scoring for England during the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match against Croatia, at Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia, on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points England secured a resounding 7-0 victory against Croatia in the Nations League.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored two goals each for England, with Jude Bellingham contributing a goal and three assists.

Spain maintained their perfect start in the Nations League, defeating the Czech Republic 3-1.

Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Mikel Merino were on target for Spain, who made nine changes to their squad.

Scotland and Switzerland also registered wins in League B of the Nations League.

IMAGE: Bukayo Saka scores England's sixth goal past Croatia's Dominik Livakovic. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England demolished Luka Modric's Croatia 7-0, with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scoring twice apiece, but Spain stayed three points clear at the top of their Nations League group with a 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

Jude Bellingham scored once and provided three assists for England, with Anthony Gordon and substitute Morgan Rogers also on target in a performance captain Kane described as "unbelievable".

England are second in League A, Group Three with six points from three matches, behind Spain on nine. Croatia have three points and the Czechs remain pointless.

England's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores England's fifth goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

"Unbelievable from start to finish," Kane told ITV. "We spoke a lot about having a 90-minute game from start to finish, being completely dominant with the ball and without the ball. That was it right there."

Kane took his international tally to 89 goals in 124 appearances, moving within one cap of Peter Shilton's England record.

Asked about potentially drawing level with Shilton against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, Kane said: "Would be nice. That is why he (manager Thomas Tuchel) takes me off, to save me for the next one!"

Match Highlights: England vs Croatia

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham sends the ball past Croatia's Dominik Livakovic for England's second goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England went ahead after little more than seven minutes when Josko Gvardiol lost possession and Bellingham released Kane, who slipped between two defenders and fired home.

Bellingham doubled the lead in the 21st minute after Gordon turned Saka's cross back across goal. Gordon added the third in the 39th, meeting Jarell Quansah's cross with a first-time finish.

Mateo Kovacic squandered a close-range chance before Bellingham crossed for an unmarked Saka to score a minute before halftime.

Elliot Anderson supplied Kane's second goal with a low cross in the 53rd minute, before Josip Stanisic's misplaced pass across his own box gifted Saka another goal in the 68th.

Bellingham released Rogers to complete the rout three minutes from time.

"They couldn't live with our pace, with our runs," Kane said.

Spain Secures Crucial Victory

World and European champions Spain maintained their perfect start in Oviedo despite coach Luis de la Fuente making nine changes to the side that beat Croatia 4-1 on Tuesday.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the sixth minute, curling a stunning left-footed shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

After Spain squandered several opportunities, captain Rodri doubled their advantage by converting a rebound inside the area, his first international goal in more than two years.

Jiri Slama gave the visitors hope in the 69th minute, finishing a swift counter-attack with an angled shot just inside David Raya's right post.

Their chances of an equaliser faded when Ladislav Krejci received a second booking in the 85th minute for holding back an opponent to stop a counter-attack.

Mikel Merino then sealed Spain's victory, finishing first time from inside the box following another quick break.

Nations League Round-Up

In League B, Scotland won 2-0 at North Macedonia through goals from Kieron Bowie and John McGinn before Scott McKenna was sent off in the 83rd minute.

Switzerland came from behind to beat Slovenia 2-1 in Luzern, with an Erik Janza own goal and Dan Ndoye's strike overturning Zan Vipotnik's opener. The Swiss lead Group One on nine points, with Scotland and Slovenia level on four.