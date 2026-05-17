HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Rousey signs off in style with rapid armbar victory over Gina Carano

Rousey signs off in style with rapid armbar victory over Gina Carano

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 20:51 IST

x

Ronda Rousey ended her MMA career with a 17-second armbar victory over Gina Carano, securing an emotional farewell and the closure she sought after years away from the sport.

Ronda Rousey (right) fights Gina Carano (left) in a women's featherweight bout at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, USA, on Saturday, May 16, 2026

IMAGE: Ronda Rousey (right) fights Gina Carano (left) in a women's featherweight bout at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, USA, on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Key Points

  • Ronda Rousey ended her MMA career with a 17-second submission win over Gina Carano.
  • The former UFC champion secured victory with her trademark armbar finish.
  • The fight marked Rousey’s first MMA appearance in years and her official retirement bout.
  • The Olympic judo bronze medallist was the UFC’s first women’s bantamweight champion in 2012.
  • Gina Carano, also considered a pioneer of women’s MMA, returned after a 17-year absence from fighting.

It was almost ten years in the making, but Ronda Rousey finally got to end her storied mixed martial arts career the way she deserved with a 17-second win over Gina Carano, nailing her signature armbar submission before quitting the sport for good.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old Olympic judo bronze medallist gave fans in attendance and those watching on streaming service Netflix one final glimpse of the skills that made her a household name, taking down Carano and quickly submitting her before confirming that her fighting days are done.

 

"There's no way I could have ended it better than this. I want to have some more babies, and I got to get cooking," mother-of-two Rousey beamed in her post-fight interview in the cage.

When the UFC announced a women's bantamweight division in late 2012, Rousey was anointed their first champion and she went on a dominant run, throwing many of her opponents to the mat before arm-locking them in the first round, exactly as she did with Carano.

However, much of the allure of MMA is that there are so many ways to lose, and when Rousey suffered a stunning head-kick knockout loss to Holly Holm in November 2015, it was the beginning of the end for the sport's first and biggest female star.

Ronda Rousey (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Gina Carano (red gloves) after their women's featherweight MMA bout 

IMAGE: Ronda Rousey (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Gina Carano (red gloves) after their women's featherweight MMA bout. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Just over a year later she made an attempt at a comeback, eschewing media obligations before taking on champion Amanda Nunes, but the fiery Brazilian obliterated Rousey in 48 seconds with a flurry of devastating punches, knocking her out and effectively ending her MMA career.

Saturday's unexpected return under the banner of Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions was partially an attempt by Paul to muscle in on the UFC's decades-long dominance of the sport, but it was also an opportunity for Rousey to set the record straight before finally walking off into the sunset.

In taking on the 44-year-old Carano, who hadn't fought in 17 years and is now better known as an actor, she chose an opponent who perhaps could rival her as a female pioneer in the sport, but who was no match for her in the cage, and Rousey got to cement her legacy with one last signature victory.

"I feel like a ghost was banished, and it's just lifted a weight off of me that I didn't realise I was still carrying in that way," Rousey smiled as she spoke at a media conference.

"This is exactly what I needed, and that was closure."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

City's patience with Guardiola rewarded with FA Cup title
City's patience with Guardiola rewarded with FA Cup title
IPL 2026: Explosive KKR Fight To Live Another Day
IPL 2026: Explosive KKR Fight To Live Another Day
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi invited for IPL 2026 final
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi invited for IPL 2026 final
Lewandowski set for Barca exit amid Saudi, MLS interest
Lewandowski set for Barca exit amid Saudi, MLS interest
EPL PIX: Manchester United edge Forest in thriller
EPL PIX: Manchester United edge Forest in thriller

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Aparna Yadav Reaches Dehradun with Prateek Yadav's Ashes1:24

Aparna Yadav Reaches Dehradun with Prateek Yadav's Ashes

PM Modi Enjoys Spectacular Cultural Performances at The Hague Hotel in Netherlands3:03

PM Modi Enjoys Spectacular Cultural Performances at The...

WATCH: 'Modi Modi' Chants Echo Across Netherlands as Diaspora Welcomes PM1:30

WATCH: 'Modi Modi' Chants Echo Across Netherlands as...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO