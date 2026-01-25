PIX: Mbappe takes Real Madrid to top; Bayern lose

Mbappe fires Real Madrid to the summit, Bayern lose at home and Dortmund stay in the title hunt.

Mbappe shines as Real Madrid go top of LaLiga





IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal against Villarreal at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Kylian Mbappe struck twice in the second half as Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Saturday, climbing above Barcelona to take provisional pole position in LaLiga.

The win moved Alvaro Arbeloa's side to 51 points, two clear of second-placed Barcelona, who host bottom club Oviedo on Sunday. Villarreal are fourth, level on 41 with Atletico Madrid.

Real dominated from the outset, with Vinicius Jr causing endless problems on the left flank.

The Brazilian's pivotal moment came just after halftime when he weaved past defenders in the 47th minute and fed Mbappe inside the penalty area, leaving the French forward an easy finish from close range.

Real continued to control the tempo and Mbappe sealed the win in stoppage time, converting from the penalty spot after being clumsily fouled inside the box.

In a compelling encounter in the first half, Real dictated the rhythm while the home side tried to hit back with quick counter attacks.

Vinicius came closest to a breakthrough in the first half, narrowly missing the target with a low shot in the 40th minute after a surging run.

Villarreal's best chance came through their Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye's powerful effort from the edge of the box that went just wide on the stroke of halftime.

Dramatic 2nd Half

IMAGE: Villarreal's Renato Veiga is challenged by Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono as they vie for possession. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

The second half began with drama two minutes in when Gueye's misplaced pass was intercepted by Vinicius.

The Brazilian darted into the box, reached the byline and cut the ball back for Mbappe. Villarreal's defence managed a partial clearance but Mbappe reacted quickest, smashing the rebound into the net for his first goal of the evening.

Villarreal's best chance came in the 62nd minute when Gerard Moreno, unmarked inside the box after a precise Dani Parejo pass, blasted his first-time shot over the crossbar.

Real sealed the win in stoppage time. Vinicius released Mbappe with a perfectly weighted pass and as the Frenchman charged into the box he was brought down from behind by Alfonso Pedraza.

Mbappe, the league's top scorer, stepped up to calmly chip the resulting penalty into the middle of the goal for his 21st goal in 20 LaLiga appearances this season.

"(Vinicius and Mbappe) are the two best in the world," manager Alvaro Arbeloa told Real Madrid TV.

"They are very disruptive. We try to get them to touch the ball as much as possible, explore situations where Vini can go out wide and Kylian can break into space.

"We are very happy to have them in this form, they are the first two who are pressing, helping the midfielders, showing the solidarity we need from them, and we are very happy that the reward comes in the form of goals."

Augsburg rally to snap Bayern's unbeaten run

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Nicolas Jackson look dejected after the match against FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, on Saturday . Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Strugglers Augsburg scored twice in six minutes late in the second half to come from a goal down and stun hosts Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Bavarian derby on Saturday for the league leaders' first Bundesliga loss of the season.

Bayern, fresh from securing a Champions League knockout spot with Wednesday's 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise, took a 23rd-minute lead with Hiroki Ito's header.

Missing half a dozen players through illness and injury, they lacked, however, any spark up front as Augsburg struck in the 75th and 81st through newcomer Arthur Chaves and Han-Noah Massengo to earn their first win in Munich for 11 years and end Bayern's 27-league match unbeaten run, the club's second longest.

In their previous victory in Munich in 2015, Augsburg had ended Bayern's longest unbeaten run of 53 matches.

"I always believed that the Bundesliga is not easy and every match has a certain risk," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told a press conference. "We were stable in the first half but not very creative. Overall I am more disappointed by the result than the performance.

"We did not have that energy we have in the second half to get us over the line. It is what it is. We have won a lot but now it is all about showing a reaction," Kompany said.

Bayern are still 11 points clear at the top but second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 39, could cut that gap with a win at Union Berlin later on Saturday. Augsburg climbed to 13th.

The hosts never hit top speed but still dominated the first half, taking a 23rd-minute lead through Ito's header from a Michael Olise corner. It was France international Olise's 14th assist in the league and his 22nd across all competitions this season.

Bayern, who travel to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday for their final Champions League match in the league phase, missed several more good chances through Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Lennart Karl before the visitors carved out their own best chance with the last kick in the first half and with Robin Fellhauer rattling the crossbar with a powerful shot.

Augsburg found more and more space after the break as Bayern's tempo dropped even further, and they tested Bayern keeper Jonas Urbig with a shot from Elvis Rexhbecaj and a fine free kick from Alexis Claude-Maurice.

They got their deserved equaliser in the 75th when Brazilian Chaves, who signed for the club on Thursday, scored with the back of his head from a corner.

Six minutes later they completed their sensational comeback with Massengo tapping in from close range from a well-timed Dimitris Giannoulis cutback. Bayern still had time to hit the post with Olise's shot in stoppage time but could not avoid their first league loss of the season.

Dortmund power past hosts Union 3-0 to cut gap to leaders Bayern

IMAGE: Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier scores their third goal against FC Union Berlin at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Maryam Majd/Reuters

Borussia Dortmund powered past hosts Union Berlin 3-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to cut the gap to leaders Bayern Munich, while also tightening their hold on second place with their third straight league win.

Dortmund captain Emre Can converted his 10th-minute penalty after Serhou Guirassy was brought down, to put the visitors in the driving seat.

Nico Schlotterbeck then rose higher than all of his markers at the far post to head the ball into the top corner and double their lead in the 53rd.

Union rarely managed to get into the Dortmund box despite splitting possession with their opponents, and unsuccessfully tried their luck with long-range efforts.

Guirassy should have added another goal in the 83rd but instead fired over the bar from two metres out. Maximilian Beier made amends a minute later with a low shot to make sure of the three points.

The win lifted the Ruhr valley club to 42 points, eight behind Bayern, who suffered their first league defeat of the season when they conceded two late goals to slump to a shock 2-1 loss to visitors Augsburg in their Bavarian derby earlier on Saturday. Hoffenheim, with a game in hand, are third on 36.

Dortmund next host Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday for their final league-phase match and a shot at a spot for the knockout stage.