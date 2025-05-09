PIX: Manchester Utd, Tottenham in Europa League final

IMAGE: Mason Mount scores Manchester United's first goal during the Europa League semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao, at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Thursday. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Manchester United booked their berth in the Europa League final after a 4-1 semi-final win Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, with Mason Mount scoring twice to hand the hosts a 7-1 aggregate win and a chance for the beleaguered team to hoist some silverware this season.

Languishing in 15th place in the Premier League, United kicked off the night with a comfortable cushion thanks to their stunning 3-0 victory a week earlier in Bilbao.

United, the Europa League champions in 2017, will play Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League final on May 21 at Bilbao's San Mames Stadium.

But Mikel Jauregizar put Athletic on the score sheet in the 31st minute after a terrible clearance attempt by Harry Maguire landed at the Spaniard's feet and he unleashed a blistering shot from outside the box into the top corner.

IMAGE: Mikel Jauregizar puts Athletic Bilbao ahead in the match. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Mount drew United level in the 72nd minute, latching onto a pass from Leny Yoro before turning and firing past goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala. Casemiro headed home from a free kick seven minutes later, and Rasmus Hojlund put the game out of reach in the 85th when Amad Diallo cut the ball back from the byline into the six-yard box and the Dane tapped into an empty net.

Mount completed his double in added time when he spotted Agirrezabala well out of his net and fired a shot from just inside the visitors' half.

Tottenham ease past Bodo/Glimt

IMAGE: Dominic Solanke breaks into celebration after scoring Tottenham Hotspur's first goal against Bodo/Glimt at Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur avoided any mishaps in the Arctic Circle by easing into the Europa League final with a composed 2-0 win at Norway's Bodo/Glimt for a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Ange Postecoglou's side never looked like relinquishing the lead they established last week in north London and goals by Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro midway through the second half snuffed out any hope of a Bodo/Glimt comeback.

Despite a woeful Premier League campaign, Tottenham will now have the opportunity to win their first trophy since 2008 when they face their English rivals Manchester United in Bilbao on May 21.

Solanke, who also scored in the first leg, scrambled in a Cristian Romero header in the 63rd minute and Porro then deceived home keeper Nikita Haikin with a cross that looped in to spark celebrations from the few hundred away fans.

With Bodo/Glimt boasting a formidable record on the artificial surface at their Aspmyra Stadium, home fans arrived believing their team could turn around the tie and become the first Norwegian side to reach a European final.

Bodo dominated possession in the first half but Ole Blomberg's volley into the side netting was about the closest the hosts came to scoring on a disappointing night.