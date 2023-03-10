News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX! Manchester United crush Real Betis

PIX! Manchester United crush Real Betis

March 10, 2023 09:38 IST
IMAGE: Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring the opener against Real Betis. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored as Manchester United outclassed Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, four days after their humiliating loss to Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag's team, who were crushed 7-0 by their arch-rivals on Sunday, took an early lead through Rashford and although Betis equalised, the hosts dominated the second half to secure a morale-boosting victory.

 

"I think we played well, the second half especially. 4-1. Good goals. Good performance also to give something to the fans, and they gave us something back as well because they were right behind us," Ten Hag told BT Sport. "Very grateful after Sunday."

Rashford scored his 25th goal of the season in all competitions after six minutes, controlling a cross from Fernandes and smashing it into the top corner to the delight of fans who braved the chilly temperatures and whirling snow at Old Trafford.

"It's a step back in the right direction," Rashford said. "Obviously, we have to build on this now to gain momentum again. We can't put too much emphasis on Sunday, because it's gone, we can't change it."

IMAGE: Manchester United bounced back from their crushing defeat to Liverpool, with a big win in the Europa League. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ayoze Perez, on loan from Leicester City, grabbed his first goal for Betis in the 32nd minute but the equaliser did not halt United's energy.

"It's always how a team reacts after a setback," Ten Hag said. "We can reset, we can bounce back, this team has character."

The hosts started the second half strongly and Brazilian winger Antony put United ahead in the 52nd minute with a superb goal, launching a blistering left-foot shot from just outside the box into the top corner.

Fernandes, whose poor performance against Liverpool raised questions about his suitability to captain United, added the third, heading in a corner off the fingertips of Betis keeper Claudio Bravo.

"Bruno, I think he was brilliant today, he led the team from the first minute by his game, possession, make the rhythm of the game, and then score a goal, so I'm happy," Ten Hag said.

IMAGE: Juventus clinched a 1-0 win over SC Freiburg. Photograph: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, who missed a number of chances, completed the rout in the 82nd minute, steering the ball into the net after a cutback from substitute Facundo Pellistri.

In other first-leg games, Angel Di Maria's goal earned Juventus a 1-0 win over SC Freiburg, Shakhtar Donetsk drew 1-1 with Feyenoord and Joan Jordan and Erik Lamela scored to lead Sevilla to a 2-0 win over Fenerbahce.

IMAGE: Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw against Sporting in the round of 16 encounter. Photograph: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Arsenal drew 2-2 at Sporting Lisbon and AS Roma beat Spain's Real Sociedad 2-0.

Belgium's Royale Union held Union Berlin to a 3-3 draw in Germany and Bayer Leverkusen defeated Hungary's Ferencvaros 2-0.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
