PIX: Man United thrash Leicester to make League Cup quarters

PIX: Man United thrash Leicester to make League Cup quarters

October 31, 2024 09:08 IST
Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal against Leicester City during their Carabao League Cup Round of 16 match at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain. on Wednesday

IMAGE: Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal against Leicester City during their Carabao League Cup Round of 16 match at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain. on Wednesday. Photograph: Peter Powell/Reuters

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes scored twice each as Manchester United eased into the League Cup quarter-finals with a breathless 5-2 victory over Leicester City on Wednesday in their first game since the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag.

 

United's interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy had promised excitement in his first match in charge, and his players did not disappoint, serving up a feast of goals.

Casemiro opened the scoring in stunning fashion in the 15th minute when he lashed a fine strike from 25 yards into the top corner, prompting a grinning Van Nistelrooy to vigorously pump his fists in celebration.

"I have to say that we scored some great goals. The first one was an absolute beauty from Casemiro," Van Nistelrooy said.

Alejandro Garnacho doubled the lead when he rifled a shot into the roof of the net from Diogo Dalot's cross.

Leicester's Bilal El Khannouss pulled a goal back when his shot from 16 yards ricocheted off both posts and in past keeper Altay Bayindir, but Fernandes restored United's two-goal cushion with his first of the season when his free kick struck a player in the wall and went into the net.

"It's his first one after a long time, I'm so happy for him, he's on the scoresheet twice, with a good finish in the second half," Van Nistelrooy said of his captain.

On a night when delighted home fans yelled "Shoot!" every time a United player was anywhere near Leicester's net, Casemiro completed his brace in the 39th minute when he headed the ball against the post before smashing in the rebound.

Manchester United's Amad Diallo shoots at goal 

IMAGE: Manchester United's Amad Diallo shoots at goal with a bicycle kick. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Conor Coady pulled one back for Leicester in first-half stoppage time, but the visitors' hopes were short-lived as Fernandes latched on to a back pass, dribbled around the keeper and scored his second in the 59th minute.

The score could have been even more lop-sided as United's trio of goalscorers all had narrow misses, and Amad Diallo had the fans gasping when he sent a second-half bicycle kick sailing just wide of the goal.

United fans sang Van Nistelrooy's name when he approached the Stretford End to applaud their efforts after the final whistle.

Ten Hag was fired on Monday with the team languishing 14th in the Premier League standings, just one spot and two points ahead of Leicester.

United are six-times League Cup winners, most recently lifting the trophy in 2022-23 with Ten Hag at the helm.

They resume their Premier League campaign at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
