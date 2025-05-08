HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Last-minute goal takes Al-Ittihad past Al-Nassr

May 08, 2025 03:09 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo wears a dejected looks as Karim Benzema celebrates with the ball after scoring Al Ittihad's first goal in the Saudi Pro League match against Al Nassr at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo wears a dejected looks as Karim Benzema celebrates with the ball after scoring Al Ittihad's first goal in the Saudi Pro League match against Al Nassr at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, on Wednesday. Photograph: Reuters

Houssem Aouar scored a last-minute goal to help Al-Ittihad complete a comeback and secure a 3-2 win over Al-Nassr on Wednesday, taking them a step closer to clinching the Saudi Pro League title.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the home side after three minutes with a low shot.

The Senegal international then assisted Ayman Yahya to make it 2-0 for Al-Nassr in the 37th minute.

 

The goal stood following a VAR review, even though the ball had touched Mane’s hand in the build-up.

Al-Ittihad were the better side after the interval and Karim Benzema reduced the deficit with a header in the 49th minute.

Laurent Blanc's side equalised after a counter-attack, finished off by N'Golo Kante who slotted the ball into Al-Nassr's net.

Ayman Yahya scores Al Nassr's second goal.

IMAGE: Ayman Yahya (No. 23) scores Al Nassr's second goal. Photograph: Reuters

Algeria international Houssem Aouar, scored the winner in added time from close range following a cross by Moussa Diaby.

Al-Ittihad, who can clinch the domestic double after reaching the King Cup final, extended their lead to 71 points, six ahead of Al-Hilal, with four games remaining.

Al Ittihad's Houssem Aouar, Karim Benzema and Moussa Diaby celebrate after the match.

IMAGE: Al Ittihad's Houssem Aouar, Karim Benzema and Moussa Diaby celebrate after the match. Photograph: Reuters

For Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, now fourth with 60 points, the loss was a setback to their hopes of reaching the AFC Champions League elite next season, with only two teams qualifying from the league after Al-Ahli of Saudi won the continental title last Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
