PIX: Las Palmas stun Atletico; Barca rally past Celta Vigo

A summary of Saturday's action in LaLiga, Serie A and Bundesliga.

IMAGE: Las Palmas's Javier Munoz sends the ball past Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak seconds before the final whistle for the only goal of the LaLiga match at Estadio Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Borja Suarez/Reuters

Javi Munoz scored a stoppage-time winner to earn relegation-threatened Las Palmas a shock 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Saturday, dealing a major blow to the visitors’ slim LaLiga title hopes.

Diego Simeone's side remain third in the standings with 63 points, three behind second-placed Real Madrid, who host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

"It was a tough match, a defeat we have to put behind us and move on. But today is tough," Atletico defender Robin Le Normand told Movistar.

"It's clear that every point is important. Beyond fighting for the title, we wanted to play a very good match... They didn't create much, but they're playing for salvation, fighting for every ball. We didn't get it right."

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock before halftime, with Las Palmas coming close through a close-range header from Alex Suarez and a Dario Essugo effort that went just wide.

At the other end, goalkeeper Dinko Horkas produced sharp saves to deny Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth before the break.

In a slower-paced second half, Atletico dominated possession but were unable to create clear scoring chances against a disciplined defence from the hosts.

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme are challenged by Las Palmas's Stefan Bajcetic. Photograph: Borja Suarez/Reuters

Seconds before the match ended in a goalless draw, Munoz capitalised on sloppy defending by Atletico, who failed to clear the ball, allowing the midfielder to shoot from close range and finally beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but a VAR review overturned the decision three minutes into stoppage time, sparking wild celebrations at the Estadio Gran Canaria.

"They took a desperate long shot and scored. We had a couple of chances in the first half that their goalkeeper saved," Atletico captain Koke said.

"We have to keep going. We know that LaLiga is almost impossible, but we have to prepare ourselves by working hard. We have to win against the teams at the bottom if we want to fight for LaLiga."

The surprising victory allowed Las Palmas to climb to 17th place and temporarily escape the drop zone with 32 points, two ahead of Alaves, who play at Sevilla on Sunday.

Barcelona mount comeback to beat Celta Vigo

IMAGE: Raphinha scores Barcelona's fourth goal from the penalty spot against Celta Vigo at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

LaLiga leaders Barcelona fought back from 3-1 down to beat Celta Vigo 4-3 in a rollercoaster encounter on Saturday, with a stoppage-time penalty by Raphinha extending their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table to seven points.

With the score tied at 3-3 after Celta's Borja Iglesias netted a hat-trick, the game seemed to be heading for a draw when Dani Olmo won a penalty deep into added time and Raphinha stepped up to score and seal the three points.

The result puts the pressure back on Real Madrid, who play fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Celta Vigo are seventh with 43 points.

Barcelona took the lead when Ferran Torres picked up the ball in midfield and found space to dribble towards goal, pulling the trigger from the edge of the box to beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita for his 10th league goal of the season.

But Celta responded immediately when Pablo Duran put in a superb cross from the wing and as Wojciech Szczesny sprinted off his line to collect the ball, the Polish keeper missed it to give Iglesias a tap-in into an empty net.

Barca went behind seven minutes into the second half when Frenkie de Jong made an error and completely missed a long ball, allowing Iglesias to run through and beat Szczesny to grab his second goal.

IGLESIAS HAT-TRICK

IMAGE: Dani Olmo scores Barcelona's second goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

As Barca pushed forward to find an equaliser, a Celta clearance found Iglesias again and he capitalised on the home side's high line to sprint through on goal and beat Szczesny for a third time to claim his hat-trick.

A stunned Barcelona tried to recover quickly and they got one back in the 64th minute when Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha combined to find Olmo, who scored five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

"He (coach Hansi Flick) told me we needed to play a little more calmer. We just needed to connect with each other better," Olmo added.

Four minutes later, Barcelona levelled it at 3-3 when Lamine Yamal crossed the ball into the six-yard box where Raphinha rose above the defence to head home.

A shell-shocked Celta looked to leave with a point but Olmo earned a penalty when he was fouled in the box and the referee had no doubts when he pointed to the spot after a VAR check.

Raphinha then stepped up and blasted the ball into the top corner in the 98th minute for his 30th goal in all competitions this season.

"It's a bittersweet feeling because we did a lot of things right. They've got such a high level, especially in the final third. They're capable of these things," Celta's Pablo Duran said.

"We should be very proud of ourselves, coming here and showing a lot of character, playing our football. For a lot of the game we were better than them, but we go away with a bad feeling because of the result."

Late McTominay goal gives Napoli win at bottom side Monza

IMAGE: Napoli's Scott McTominay scores the only goal of the match against Monza at U-Power stadium, Monza, Italy. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

A second-half header by Scott McTominay secured title-chasing Napoli a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Monza in Serie A on Saturday as Antonio Conte's side provisionally moved level with leaders Inter Milan.

Napoli put on an underwhelming display in a clash that looked nothing like an affair between relegation candidates and title contenders, with McTominay sealing the three points in the 72nd minute.

Second-placed Napoli are level with Inter on 71 points from 33 games, before the defending champions travel to Bologna on Sunday.

Monza sit bottom with 15 points, 11 points from safety.

Napoli stormed Monza's goal in brief spells of the opening half but did not succeed in making their efforts count.

McTominay had a good attempt from a free kick early on, but his low shot aimed straight at Monza goalkeeper Stefano Turati.

The visitors could have then taken the lead through a dangerous header by Amir Rrahmani, which was just wide, before Romelu Lukaku had his headed attempt blocked by Monza defence.

Monza took encouragement from the visitors' lacking powers and elaborated an excellent chance through Gaetano Castrovilli just before the half-hour mark.

The midfielder raced into the box from the right and struck from a tight angle to narrowly miss the far post.

Little changed after the break when Matteo Politano was released with a great pass for Napoli's best chance yet, but saw his low shot denied by the omnipresent Turati in the 69th minute.

McTominay ended the agony by nodding home three minutes later, scoring from a lovely lofted cross from the corner of the area by Giacomo Raspadori.

Monza, who won their first-ever promotion to Serie A in 2022 and remained in the top flight since, have suffered 22 defeats in the current league season.

Bayern roar past Heidenheim; 34th title in sight

IMAGE: Joshua Kimmich celebrates scoring Bayern Munich's fourth goal with Serge Gnabry during the Bundesliga match against FC Heidenheim at Voith-Arena, Heidenheim, Germany. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Bayern Munich had little trouble beating lowly Heidenheim 4-0 to put themselves within touching distance of their 34th Bundesliga title.

The table now shows Bayern at the top with 72 points, nine ahead of Bayer Leverkusen who face St. Pauli on Sunday, with four rounds left to play.

With Bayern racing into a three-goal lead after just 36 minutes -- courtesy of Harry Kane’s precision, Konrad Laimer’s drive and Kingsley Coman’s flair -- there was little doubt about Saturday's outcome.

Kane could have doubled his tally after 22 minutes, with the pressure on the Heidenheim goal reaching a boiling point, but the Bundesliga's leading marksman steered a close-range header just wide, letting the hosts off the hook.

Joshua Kimmich then took his time before rifling a shot into the corner for 4-0 in the 56th minute as Bayern surged ahead at full throttle in their relentless pursuit of another league crown.

"I know that now afterwards everyone will say that it's normal for Bayern that we win here like this," manager Vincent Kompany, whose Bayern side suffered a Champions League exit in midweek to Inter Milan, told reporters.

"But if you look at the last games of Heidenheim like against Bayer Leverkusen, and how difficult that was for the opponents, then I knew that it wouldn't be easy.

"It was a complete performance, that's of course a big compliment for the boys after the somewhat difficult week."

Heidenheim, fuelled by pride and eager to salvage something from an otherwise dismal performance, came close to pulling back a goal just after the hour mark. But Bayern keeper Jonas Urbig was sharp and alert, diving low to deny Sirlord Conteh with a smart save.

For the hosts, the situation looks bleak: they are third from bottom in the relegation play-off places with 22 points, seven behind St. Pauli, who occupy the last safe spot.

Bayern will host Mainz next Saturday before facing RB Leipzig and Borussia Moenchengladbach, then wrapping up their campaign with a trip to Hoffenheim on May 17.