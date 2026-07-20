PIX: Lamine Yamal consoles Lionel Messi after FIFA WC Final

Spain's 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal hugged a dejected Lionel Messi after Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal and Argentina's Lionel Messi embrace after the match as Spain win the World Cup. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Spain's teen sensation Lamine Yamal hugged Lionel Messi after Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy in New York on Sunday.

Messi was crestfallen after the match that saw Spain win their 2nd title and the first since 2010.

Key Points Yamal hugs Messi.

Spain beat 10-man Argentina 1-0 to lift FIFA World Cup title.

At 65 years old, Spain's Luis de la Fuente became the oldest World Cup-winning coach.

Argentina's 39-year-old captain, Messi became only the second player to feature in three World Cup finals and also the oldest outfield player to feature in a final.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi is left in tears after the loss. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Spain needed an extra-time goal by substitute Ferran Torres to edge past 10-man defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup on Sunday.

Torres broke the deadlock early in the second half of extra time, firing home on the rebound to give the European champions their second World Cup title.

Argentina were down to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was dismissed with a second booking in second-half stoppage time.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi cries. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

The Argentines were toothless in attack and did not have a shot on or off target for 115 minutes.

At 65 years old, Spain's Luis de la Fuente became the oldest World Cup-winning coach.

Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

De la Fuente's side also set the record for the fewest goals conceded during a successful World Cup campaign, with keeper Unai Simon winning the golden glove for conceding just one goal 8 matches.