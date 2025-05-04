PIX: Barca, Napoli's title bids on track; PSG beaten

A round-up of Saturday's action in LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

IMAGE: Substitute Raphinha speaks with Dani Olmo before curling a delightful half-volley into the bottom corner for Barcelona’s first goal in the LaLiga match against Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Barcelona extended the gap atop LaLiga to seven points with a 2-1 comeback win at relegated Real Valladolid on Saturday thanks to second-half strikes by Raphinha and Fermin Lopez.

Barca have 79 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side next visit Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday after a 3-3 draw in midweek.

Valladolid took a surprise lead after six minutes when Ivan Sanchez latched onto Raul Moro's through ball and fired a deflected cross into the far post past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was making his return after a seven-month injury absence.

"I was really looking forward to playing this game," Ter Stegen told DAZN. "It's always better to win. We continue with the same dynamic, which was important. We're looking forward to the next few weeks, which are going to be great for everyone.

"When you're 1-0 down it's difficult on any pitch. They had nothing to lose. I'm sorry they're getting relegated because they're a spectacular team with these fans," he added.

Barcelona's attempts to respond to going a goal down before the break were thwarted by Andre Ferreira's fine goalkeeping, with the Portuguese denying Ansu Fati and Lopez as the visitors struggled for rhythm.

IMAGE: Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring Barcelona's second goal. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

The match was briefly halted when 19-year-old debutant Dani Rodriguez required medical attention before being replaced by Lamine Yamal.

Flick's men found their groove after the interval, though, with substitute Raphinha curling a delightful half-volley into the bottom corner in the 54th minute after Ferreira parried Yamal's cross.

Lopez completed the turnaround on the hour mark, firing home from distance after a clinical pass from Gerard Martin.

They went in search of a third, with Hector Fort hitting the post after a quick counter-attack and Yamal's shot brilliantly cleared off the line by defender Antonio Candela.

The hosts threatened late on, with Ter Stegen denying substitute Juanmi Latasa, while Moro went close in the dying minutes, but Barcelona held firm.

"The aim is to get three points and I'm happy to have done it," Barca boss Flick said as his side also prepare for next weekend's 'El Clasico' against Real Madrid.

Raspadori helps Napoli edge closer to Serie A title

IMAGE: Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori celebrates scoring from a free-kick during the Serie A match against Lecce at Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

League leaders Napoli moved one step closer to winning the Serie A title with a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Lecce on Saturday, to keep the visitors three points clear of Scudetto rivals Inter Milan.

Napoli move to 77 points, with Inter Milan on 74. Inter beat Hellas Verona 1-0 later on Saturday, courtesy of an early penalty by Kristjan Asllani, as they rested players ahead of their Champions League clash with Barcelona next week.

Lecce remain 17th in the standings, one place and one point above the relegation zone.

A Giacomo Raspadori first half free-kick was enough to earn Napoli the all-important three points and a fourth successive win, while Lecce have now gone 12 games without victory.

Emotion and anger were in the air at the Stadio Via del Mare, which had nothing to do with Lecce's precarious league position or the fact they have failed to win a home game since December.

The game was preceded by a minute's silence to honour the recently deceased Lecce physiotherapist Graziano Fiorita, with both sets of players gathered close to the home bench.

The death occurred while Lecce were preparing for their last game against Atalanta, then rescheduled from Friday to Sunday but Lecce were unhappy at being forced to play so soon after the bereavement.

Lecce played against Atalanta in a white jersey without logos and the words 'No values, no colours' on the chest, and against Napoli it was the fans turn to display their anger.

PSG beaten at Strasbourg as title hangover continues

IMAGE: Felix Lemarechal scores RC Strasbourg's second goal against Paris St Germain, at Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

A second-string Paris St Germain side fell to a 2–1 defeat at fourth-placed Strasbourg, giving the Ligue 1 champions another reverse in the closing stages of the campaign.

With the title wrapped up and PSG's undefeated league run ended by a 3-1 loss to Nice in the last round, the only thing at stake for the visitors was preserving a 39-game unbeaten Ligue 1 away record - the most ever in Europe's top five leagues.

However, manager Luis Enrique retained only Joao Neves from the starting line-up that featured in the 1-0 Champions League win at Arsenal in the semi-final first leg in midweek, seemingly resting key players ahead of Wednesday’s return game.

For Strasbourg, the result puts them fourth, level on 57 points with Nice in third and one point behind second-placed Olympique de Marseille, with the top three spots securing Champions League football.

PSG went behind after 20 minutes when their defender Lucas Hernandez clumsily connected with a flicked header by Strasbourg's Mamadou Sarr from a corner, steering it into his own net to give the hosts the lead.

Strasbourg doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Felix Lemarechal collected the ball outside the box and curled a beautiful effort into the far corner.

Bradley Barcola pulled one back for PSG less than a minute into the second half after a swift run from midfield before he calmly slotted home.

Despite their strong start to the second half and late pressure, PSG were unable to find another goal and suffered a second consecutive league defeat.