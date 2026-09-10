Karen Khachanov makes US Open semi-finals after Alexander Blockx retires

Karen Khachanov secured his spot in the US Open semi-finals after Alexander Blockx retired due to injury, marking a significant return to Grand Slam contention for the Russian tennis star.

IMAGE: Russia's Karen Khachanov reacts after Belgium's Alexander Blockx retires injured during the US Open quarter-final at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Karen Khachanov advanced to the US Open semi-finals after Alexander Blockx retired mid-match.

Blockx was suffering from multiple injuries, including a rib issue, ankle brace, and thigh wrap.

This marks Khachanov's first US Open semi-final since 2022 and first Grand Slam semi-final since the 2023 Australian Open.

Khachanov, ranked world number 50, has shown a strong resurgence, defeating higher seeds en route.

He will face either Alexander Zverev or Botic van de Zandschulp in the next round.

IMAGE: Alexander Blockx grimaces following an injury during the quarter-final. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Karen Khachanov reached the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday when Alexander Blockx retired trailing 6-2, 7-5, 3-2. The Russian reached the final-four stage at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2022.

Blockx, the first Belgian man to reach the US Open quarter-finals, was already carrying a rib injury into the match and visibly hampered by further physical issues. He wore a brace on his right ankle and had his thigh wrapped. The 21-year-old also calling for the trainer during the contest.

Khachanov's Path To The Semis

IMAGE: World number 50 Karen Khachanov will return to a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time since reaching the last four at the Australian Open in 2023. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The 28th-seeded Blockx battled on despite his discomfort but was unable to match Khachanov as the 30-year-old continued his resurgence in New York, before eventually calling it a day after one hour and 38 minutes.

"I was preparing really well for that match up; it's not easy because I feel I was dominating; then I felt he was struggling more and more," Khachanov said on court.

"He was suffering, but I wanted to keep the energy there. I wish him a speedy recovery but I'm super happy I'm in the semis."

World number 50 Khachanov will return to a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time since reaching the last four at the Australian Open in 2023.

The former world number eight, who had not played a major with a ranking this low since 2017, had already knocked out third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and 14th seed Learner Tien on his way to the last eight.

He will face either top seed Alexander Zverev or Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the semi-finals.