Karen Khachanov makes US Open semi-finals after Alexander Blockx retires

Karen Khachanov secured his spot in the US Open semi-finals after Alexander Blockx retired due to injury, marking a significant return to Grand Slam contention for the Russian tennis star.
Key Points
- Karen Khachanov advanced to the US Open semi-finals after Alexander Blockx retired mid-match.
- Blockx was suffering from multiple injuries, including a rib issue, ankle brace, and thigh wrap.
- This marks Khachanov's first US Open semi-final since 2022 and first Grand Slam semi-final since the 2023 Australian Open.
- Khachanov, ranked world number 50, has shown a strong resurgence, defeating higher seeds en route.
- He will face either Alexander Zverev or Botic van de Zandschulp in the next round.
Karen Khachanov reached the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday when Alexander Blockx retired trailing 6-2, 7-5, 3-2. The Russian reached the final-four stage at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2022.
Blockx, the first Belgian man to reach the US Open quarter-finals, was already carrying a rib injury into the match and visibly hampered by further physical issues. He wore a brace on his right ankle and had his thigh wrapped. The 21-year-old also calling for the trainer during the contest.
Khachanov's Path To The Semis
The 28th-seeded Blockx battled on despite his discomfort but was unable to match Khachanov as the 30-year-old continued his resurgence in New York, before eventually calling it a day after one hour and 38 minutes.
"I was preparing really well for that match up; it's not easy because I feel I was dominating; then I felt he was struggling more and more," Khachanov said on court.
"He was suffering, but I wanted to keep the energy there. I wish him a speedy recovery but I'm super happy I'm in the semis."
World number 50 Khachanov will return to a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time since reaching the last four at the Australian Open in 2023.
The former world number eight, who had not played a major with a ranking this low since 2017, had already knocked out third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and 14th seed Learner Tien on his way to the last eight.
He will face either top seed Alexander Zverev or Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the semi-finals.