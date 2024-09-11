PIX: Kane fires brace to mark 100th England cap

IMAGE: England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal against Finland at the Wembley Stadium in London during their Nations League League B Group 2 match on Tuesday. . Photograph: Toby Melville/Action Images via Reuters

England captain Harry Kane marked his 100th senior international appearance in trademark fashion with both goals in his team's 2-0 victory over a feeble Finland side in Nations League Group B2 at Wembley on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich striker, who received a golden cap before kickoff and sported a pair of dazzling golden boots, broke Finland's gritty resistance with a dipping right-footed strike in the 57th minute.

At times it appeared to be a battle between Kane and Finland's impressive keeper Lukas Hradecky on a wet London night with the stopper making several fine saves to deny the striker.

But a razor-sharp Kane beat Hradecky again in the 76th minute, sweeping in another right-footed effort to take his England tally to a record-extending 68.

Kane, who also had a first-half header ruled out for offside, was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 80th minute.

England's win was their second under interim manager Lee Carsley after the away victory over Ireland on Saturday and puts them joint top of their Nations League group with Greece who beat Ireland 2-0 on Tuesday.

While the debate about whether Carsley can become the full-time manager in the wake of Gareth Southgate's resignation following Euro 2024, the statistics make a compelling argument that Kane is his country's greatest striker.

He became only the third player to score on his 100th England appearance, although Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton only managed to hit the net once on their big nights.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker was rightly criticised during England's run to the Euro 2024 final, looking heavy-legged and struggling to make much of an impact.

But he was back to his best against an admittedly limited Finland side.

"It was a big night for me, really proud. I want to score goals and help the team. Whenever you are doubted, it makes you more hungry to prove people wrong," Kane, the first England men's team player to reach 100 caps since Rooney in 2014.

"I always back myself to score goals and I am excited for the future."

Carsley handed a first senior England start to midfielder Angel Gomes and also brought in Manchester City full-back Rico Lewis for only his second England start.

England dominated the first period but were frustrated by the Finns with Kane denied the opening goal when he dived to head in Bukayo Saka's cross but was just offside.

The hosts suffered a scare moments later when Finnish forward Topi Keskinen latched on to some poor England defending but elected to shoot rather than play in former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki and blazed a shot over the bar.

Finland rarely got out of their own half though and were indebted to Hradecky who made a series of superb saves before he was eventually beaten by Kane.

The forward took control of an astute pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold and stepped inside a challenge before smashing a sweetly-struck drive that gave Hradecky no chance.

His second arrived after more good work by the impressive Alexander-Arnold who picked out substitute Noni Madueke and the debutant played the ball to Kane who finished in a flash.

"What I have noticed this week is he is highly motivated to play for England and score goals," Carsley said.

On his own position, Carsley added: ""I will definitely not be saying (I want the job)," the former Everton player said. "I am totally relaxed about the situation."

Germany rally to draw 2-2 with Dutch after conceding early

IMAGE: Netherlands' Quinten Timber and Jurrien Timber in action with Germany's Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz during their Nations League - League A - Group 3 match at Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands on Tuesday. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Germany conceded a goal after 100 seconds but forced their way back to share the points as they drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in an entertaining Nations League Group A3 clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday.

Deniz Undav scored on his first start for Germany and captain Joshua Kimmich netted the second for a 2-1 halftime lead after the Dutch grabbed an early goal through Tijjani Reijnders.

But the hosts recovered to equalise through Denzel Dumfries early in the second half in a game played at a quick tempo and with occasional flashes of temper to make it a spicy derby.

Germany top the standings, level on four points with the second-placed Netherlands, after both won their opening group games on Saturday. Bosnia, who are third, and Hungary in fourth place have a point apiece after they drew 0-0 in Budapest.

Netherlands, who beat Bosnia 5-2 in their opener, got off to a dream start as a perfect through ball from Ryan Gravenberch set Reijnders away to storm down on goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and expertly tuck the ball into the net.

The Dutch had two more clear-cut chances to extend their lead but Dumfries headed wide from Xavi Simons’ 15th minute free kick and five minutes later Simons had a chance of his own, with only the keeper to beat, after another accurate pass from Gravenberch, but hit his effort straight at Ter Stegen.

But while the home side created opportunities, the Germans dominated possession, moving the ball around quickly, and soon had the Dutch on the back foot.

Germany's Jamal Musiala intercepted an errant pass from Matthijs de Ligt, who had a similar defensive lapse against Bosnia, to set up the 38th minute equaliser for Undav.

The visitors were ahead on the stroke of halftime after stretching the Dutch defence, who had by then lost Nathan Ake to a suspected hamstring injury that saw him carried off on a stretcher.

Robert Andrich’s long pass to the left wing was hooked back across goal by David Raum, who showed resolute determination, and the unmarked Kimmich had an easy back post tap-in.

De Ligt was replaced for the second half amid several tweaks by coach Ronald Koeman that served to get his side back into the game.

Striker Brian Brobbey’s strength saw him hold off defenders and get the ball square for Dumfries to make it 2-2 six minutes into the second half to the delight of the Amsterdam crowd.

Germany then squandered three good opportunities to retake the lead as Kai Havertz missed from close range, Undav then unsuccessfully tried to chip keeper Bart Verbruggen and finally Raum headed wide at the back post.

A late German penalty appeal was turned away by the Italian referee, who was given an earful by visiting coach Julian Nagelsmann at the final whistle.

Czechs beat Ukraine 3-2

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek scores their third goal against Ukraine in their Nations League League B Group 1 match at Eden Arena, Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday.. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

Two first-half Pavel Sulc goals guided the Czech Republic to a 3-2 win over Ukraine on Tuesday in the Nations League, with a late penalty ensuring the win for the hosts in a match in which both sides created a number of chances.

The Czechs, with a revamped lineup following a 4-1 thrashing by Georgia, struck first when Sulc re-directed a Vaclav Cerny shot past Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Ukraine kept pushing forward and equalised in the 37th minute when Vladyslav Vanat headed home after Mykola Shaparenko whipped in a cross from the left flank.

Sulc netted his second for the Czechs just before the break when he brought the ball down with his chest and hammered a volley into the net. Captain Tomas Soucek extended their lead with an 80th-minute penalty before Georgiy Sudakov pulled a goal back for Ukraine.

Ukraine remain winless in Group B1 while the Czechs notched their first victory. The Czechs next host Albania while Ukraine face Georgia in October.

Greece's Ioannidis and Tzolis secure 2-0 victory in Ireland

IMAGE: Greece players celebrate after Fotis Ioannidis scores their first goal against Republic of Ireland in their Nations League League B Group 2 match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Greece's Fotis Ioannidis scored his third goal in two games to help them make a perfect start to their Nations League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win away to toothless Ireland on Tuesday.

Christos Tzolis added a late second with a fine run and finish as Group B2 leaders Greece took six points from their opening two matches. It was Ireland's second defeat.

The visitors led after 50 minutes when Ioannidis was given far too much time and space to pick his spot from 25 metres and brilliantly curled the ball into the back of the net.

He scored twice in the 3-0 home win over Finland on Saturday, which should have been a warning for Ireland but one that was not heeded.

The points were safe when Tzolis used his pace to get behind the Ireland defence three minutes from time and showed composure in the box before drilling the ball low into the net.

Ireland winger Chiedozie Ogbene had netted a superb strike from 25 metres four minutes before halftime but was offside in the build-up.

Ireland travel to Finland and Greece for their next two games in October, while the latter also play England, who are in second place also with six points, at Wembley.

