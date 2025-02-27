Juve sPIX: Juve suffer shock Coppa Italia exit; PSG in French Cup semis

A summary of the action in Wednesday's Coppa Italia, French Cup and Copa del Rey matches.

IMAGE: Empoli's Luca Marianucci scores the winning goal in the penalty shoot-out during the Coppa Italia quarter-final against Juventus at Allianz Stadium, Turin, on Wednesday. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Empoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties to advance to their first ever Coppa Italia semi-finals on Wednesday after a resilient performance helped them to hold the defending champions to a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Dusan Vlahovic missed Juve's first attempt from the spot, sending his effort way over the bar before Empoli keeper Devis Vasquez denied Kenan Yildiz and Empoli defender Luca Marianucci sealed the win for the visitors.

Youssef Maleh gave Empoli a shock lead after 24 minutes, scoring with a powerful strike from outside the box, before Khephren Thuram levelled for the struggling hosts after the hour mark with a stunning individual effort from a tight angle.

Empoli, who were playing in the competition's quarter-finals for the first time since 2006-07, will face Bologna in a two-legged semi-final in April. Inter Milan and AC Milan will play each other for the other spot in the final.

Forward Nicolas Gonzalez could have given Juventus a perfect start but failed to convert from a brilliant headed pass by Kolo Muani two minutes into the game, sending his attempt from the edge of the area just over.

IMAGE: Empoli players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Confronted with a tight Empoli defence, the record 15-times winners showed little threat in the remainder of the first half and the visitors took the lead through Maleh's effort.

The Morocco midfielder received a precise low pass before he found some space to unleash a powerful shot inside the left post.

Empoli remained disciplined at the back and Ismael Konate had an excellent chance to double the advantage on a counter attack just before the break but Juve keeper Mattia Perin did well to keep out his low shot.

The 18-year-old forward then hit the post in first-half stoppage time before the ball bounced away.

Thiago Motta's men went off for the break accompanied by boos from the home fans after their 70% possession translated into zero shots on target and two attempts overall.

Vlahovic was behind Juve's first attempt on goal after 52 minutes from a free kick but Vasquez leaped to deny an equaliser.

Empoli's Junior Sambia wasted a golden chance to make it 2-0 when he concluded a fine solo run with a shot right at Perin.

France midfielder Thuram found the equaliser shortly afterwards when he dribbled past the Empoli defence for a smooth finish.

Serie A strugglers Empoli eliminated Fiorentina on penalties in the last 16 after beating Torino 2-1 in the second round.

Winless in 11 consecutive league games, they were thrashed by Atalanta 5-0 at home last weekend and fell into the relegation zone.

Ramos hat-trick as PSG thrash Briochin to reach French Cup semis

IMAGE: Goncalo Ramos scores Paris St Germain's third goal from the penalty spot against Stade Briochin at Roazhon Park, Rennes, France. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick to lead the French champions to a crushing 7-0 win over fourth-tier Stade Briochin in the Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Following shock wins over Ligue 1 sides Nice and Le Havre, the hosts' fairytale run in the competition was ended by a ruthless PSG team bidding to win the Cup for the 16th time.

Joao Neves opened the scoring after 16 minutes when he pounced on a rebound off the crossbar to score at the far post. Ramos doubled the lead in the 36th minute with a close-range finish from Senny Mayulu's cross.

Ramos bagged his second from the penalty spot soon after the interval before setting up Desire Doue to make it 4-0.

Doue teed up the Portuguese striker for his third goal, his first hat-trick for PSG, and the 19-year-old also created the sixth for Mayulu.

Substitute Ousmane Dembele completed the rout five minutes from time, netting his first goal in the cup and 25th in all competitions this season.

PSG, unbeaten since November, next face Lille in the Ligue 1 before hosting Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Second tier Dunkerque, who knocked out Lille on penalties in the previous round, secured their second big upset with a 3-2 win over Brest to reach the semis.

Reims beat fellow Ligue 1 side Angers 5-3 on penalties on Tuesday and fourth-tier Cannes knocked out Ligue 2 Guingamp 3-1.

Endrick earns depleted Real Madrid narrow Cup win at Sociedad

IMAGE: Endrick celebrates scoring Real Madrid's all-important goal in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad at Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Teenage striker Endrick scored the only goal as a second-string Real Madrid side did enough to grab a nervy 1-0 win at Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday.

Real Madrid started brightly despite manager Carlo Ancelotti resting several key players and it took them 19 minutes to break the deadlock, with 18-year-old Brazilian Endrick providing a tidy finish from a counter-attack.

Vinicius made a great effort in defence to recover possession and quickly played the ball to Jude Bellingham who curled a brilliant long pass that Endrick took in his stride before firing a left-footed strike past the goalkeeper.

Alex Remiro made a stunning one-handed save of a close-range shot by Vinicius in the 25th minute while Sociedad's captain Mikel Oyarzabal wasted a golden opportunity for the equaliser a little later, firing a feeble shot from inside the box that Andriy Lunin easily held.

Right before the break, referee Jose Maria Sanchez stopped the game briefly after Vinicius, who was making his debut as Real Madrid captain, drew the referee's attention to fans allegedly targeting his team mate Raul Asencio with insults.

Sanchez went over to the sideline to make both managers and members of the police aware of the situation, asking the stadium announcer to read a protocol statement against racist, xenophobic and violent speech.

The stadium announcer's words were greeted by whistles from a section of supporters, who also started targeting Vinicius Jr with abuse.

Real came out strongly after the break and dominated proceedings but were repeatedly denied by a Real Sociedad side who also created chances, with both keepers producing inspiring performances to frustrate their rivals' efforts.

The best chance came from Endrick, who almost extended Real's lead when he unleashed a bullet strike from the edge of the box that hit the crossbar, with Remiro making another fine save later to deny an effort by Bellingham.

Real Madrid will have home advantage for the second leg on April 1, with Atletico Madrid hosting Barcelona a day later in the other semi-final after a 4-4 draw in their first leg on Tuesday.