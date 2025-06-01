PIX: Jefferson-Wooden wins 200m at Philadelphia Grand Slam

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
June 01, 2025 07:38 IST

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA), left, defeats Gabby Thomas (USA) to win the women's 200m in the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia, at Franklin Field, on Saturday.

Olympic 100 metres bronze medallist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden clocked 21.99 seconds in the women’s 200m at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia on Saturday as she edged Olympic 200m gold medallist Gabby Thomas at Franklin Field on Saturday.

Jefferson-Wooden, who specializes in shorter sprints, said her 200m training paid off after a third-place finish in Miami earlier this month.

 

Jamaica's Ackera Nugent wins the women's 100m hurdles.

IMAGE: Jamaica's Ackera Nugent wins the women's 100 metres hurdles. Photograph: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Reuters

"I've been training for it, I told myself what happened in Miami wasn't going to happen again," she said.

Jamaica's Ackera Nugent won the women's 100m hurdles in 12.44 seconds, while Kenya's Agnes Jebet Ngetich claimed the 1500m title in 3:58.04.

The Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino celebrates winning the women's 400m.

IMAGE: The Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino celebrates winning the women's 400 metres. Photograph: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Reuters

Dominican Marileidy Paulino recorded 49.12 seconds to win the women's 400m long hurdles, while Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith took the men's 400m event in 44.51.

Canada's Marco Arop claimed victory in the men's 800m in 1:43.48 -- his third win in the event at Grand Slam races.

Arop, who won World Championship gold in 2023 and Olympic silver in 2024, pulled away from American Josh Hoey, who finished second in 1:44.41, and is set to run the 1,500m on Sunday.

Canada's Marco Arop wins the men's 800 metres.

IMAGE: Canada's Marco Arop wins the men's 800 metres. Photograph: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Reuters

"It felt great, the crowd, look at this! It's easy to run fast in a stadium like this so I had to put on a show for them," Arop told TNT Sports.

Also, in the men's events, Kenny Bednarek recorded 19.95 seconds for the 200m while Brazilian Alison dos Santos remained undefeated after winning the men's 400m hurdles in 48.11 seconds.

Competitors take part in two races over 12 events, with overall points totals deciding group champions on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
